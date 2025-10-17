Hailey Bieber has once again drawn attention amid speculation of tension with Selena Gomez. Her recent comments about competition and inspiration came just as her skincare brand, Rhode, launched in Sephora, directly alongside Gomez's Rare Beauty.

Bieber described some creators as 'uninspiring,' a remark many interpreted as a subtle jab at Gomez. The timing has sparked discussion across entertainment media, as both brands now compete in a £4.5 billion ($5.5 billion) global beauty market, per Statista.

The Comment That Caught Everyone's Attention

Bieber was asked whether she felt pressure from being compared to Rare Beauty. She replied:

'It's always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn't ask for that.'

When asked further about competition, she added:

'I think there is space for everybody. I don't feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by.'

Her publicist intervened to end the interview when clarification was sought, which fueled speculation that 'not inspired by' was a veiled reference to Gomez. Some commentators labelled the remark a 'savage diss,' while others suggested she was speaking broadly about her creative process. The ambiguity ensured that the story dominated entertainment news cycles, reported by Page Six.

Rhode's £790 Million Expansion Adds Pressure

The remark coincides with a significant milestone for Bieber's brand. Rhode was sold to e.l.f. Beauty earlier in 2025 for approximately £790 million ($1 billion), enabling its expansion into Sephora stores worldwide.

Having Rhode and Rare Beauty side by side naturally invites comparison. Rare Beauty, launched in 2020, generated £315 million ($400 million) in sales by 2024. The brand is celebrated for its inclusive shade ranges and mental health initiatives, becoming one of Sephora's most recognised lines.

Rhode, in contrast, focuses on minimalist skincare and glowing, dewy aesthetics. Bieber insists her brand is about promoting self-care rather than competing with others.

Selena Gomez Responds With Quiet Confidence

Gomez has not publicly addressed Bieber's comments, instead taking a quieter approach. In May 2025, she liked a Rhode post on Instagram, signalling maturity and a lack of interest in public conflict.

Rare Beauty continues to perform strongly, with a 2025 valuation of £950 million ($1.2 billion). Its focus on authenticity and inclusivity continues to resonate with customers globally.

Her calm and measured response contrasts with the media frenzy over Bieber's statement, highlighting the different approaches each entrepreneur takes toward public scrutiny and business growth.

Why the Beauty World Can't Ignore This Rivalry

Beyond celebrity drama, the Rhode-Rare Beauty story reveals trends in the beauty industry. Women-led brands in overlapping markets often face scrutiny and comparison, while male entrepreneurs are celebrated for ambition and innovation.

Bieber's remark reflects frustration with this dynamic. Even if unintentional, describing others as 'uninspired' underscores how public interpretation can amplify tension. Both Rhode and Rare Beauty have carved distinct identities: Rhode emphasises minimalism and self-care, while Rare Beauty centres on inclusivity and emotional wellbeing.

Sources close to Bieber noted that she was 'speaking generally about inspiration, not Selena specifically,' according to People. Nonetheless, the media and public attention show how narratives around rivalry persist, regardless of intention.

What This Means for Fans and the Industry

Whether Hailey Bieber intended it or not, her 'uninspired' remark has reignited discussion about her relationship with Gomez. Beyond celebrity gossip, the episode illustrates how women in business are often judged differently, with scrutiny magnified by media coverage.

As Rhode and Rare Beauty continue to share Sephora shelves, both brands provide insights into entrepreneurship in a £4.5 billion ($5.5 billion) global market, showing how female founders navigate perception, competition, and growth. Their success also highlights that innovation, branding, and values, not personal histories, ultimately define long-term business impact.