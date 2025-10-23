Justin Bieber is being cast as an unexpected instigator in a renewed public spat between his wife, Hailey, and his ex, Selena Gomez.

Hailey Bieber's recent remarks in a Wall Street Journal Magazine interview, given as her Rhode Beauty line launched at Sephora following a £790,000,000 (approx $1,000,000,000) sale to e.l.f., have reignited long-running fan scrutiny of the trio's past and present relationships.

The suggestion that Justin privately welcomes the tension because it proves Hailey's devotion originates not from him but from anonymous insiders quoted in tabloid reporting; there is no on-the-record confirmation from Justin or his representatives.

Still, the sequence of events, a WSJ profile, an apparent Instagram Story response from Gomez, and a Daily Mail-sourced insider claim about Justin merits scrutiny for how celebrity narratives are shaped and amplified.

What Hailey Actually Said, In Her Own Words

In Hailey Bieber's cover interview with the Wall Street Journal Magazine, she pushed back against being 'pitted against' other people, saying, 'I didn't ask for that'. She added that when 'people want to see you a certain way ... it's not up to you to change that'.

The piece also records an exchange in which Hailey was asked whether she feels competitive with other Sephora brands, to which she replied, 'I think there is space for everybody' and that she does not feel competitive with people who do not inspire her.

The WSJ interview is the clearest, attributable source for Hailey's remarks and makes plain she was speaking about market competition and the public narrative — not explicitly naming Gomez.

Selena Gomez's Public Response and the Context

Gomez reacted publicly via social media in a since-deleted Instagram Story, which, as reproduced by outlets, read in part, 'Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn't affect my life whatsoever ... Be kind. All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone'.

That response came within hours of the WSJ piece and the Sephora launch, and has been reported and archived by mainstream outlets that captured the story. Gomez's reply framed her stance as a refusal to be drawn into manufactured rivalry and emphasised a conciliatory, 'be kind' message.

Importantly, Gomez's post is her own primary communication on the matter; it offers the clearest public rebuke to interpretations that Hailey's comments were a personal slight.

The 'Justin-Supports-the-Feud' Claim

The claim that Justin Bieber 'thinks it shows loyalty' and therefore secretly supports Hailey's supposed feud is not drawn from an interview with Justin, nor from a public post in his name. Instead, it traces back to anonymous insiders quoted by several outlets.

Those anonymous sources are reported to have said Justin 'trusts Hailey to say what she wants to say' and that he 'loves that' the drama proves devotion; the same reports quote a second source insisting the rivalry is 'professional' rather than personal.

Those are third-party attributions — not direct, on-the-record statements from Justin or from a named spokesperson. For a claim about a living person's motivations, attribution to anonymous insiders significantly weakens evidentiary weight and requires caution when treated as fact.

This episode stresses how celebrity business moves: a £790 million ($1 billion) sale and a Sephora launch — become entangled with personal histories in the public imagination. It also demonstrates the velocity of modern celebrity coverage: a measured interview can be quickly reframed into a personal feud, then amplified by tabloids quoting anonymous insiders.