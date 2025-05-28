Pop singer Olly Murs, who is currently touring across the UK to celebrate 15 successful years in the music industry, became visibly emotional during a recent performance. Despite feeling unwell, he had hoped to carry on, but eventually had to make the difficult decision to leave the stage halfway through his set.

Fans in the audience were left confused by the sudden stop to the show. There was no official announcement at first, and many only realised the performance had been cancelled when the lights inside the venue were switched on. The unexpected ending left some supporters concerned, while others shared messages of support on social media, wishing Murs a speedy recovery.

'I'm Absolutely Gutted': Murs Breaks Silence After On-Stage Struggle

Olly Murs later spoke to fans on social media, apologising for leaving the stage early and saying how heartbroken he was about what happened.

'I felt unwell in the morning but thought I could power through. Halfway into the set, I realised I couldn't go on,' he wrote.

Doctors diagnosed the 40-year-old with a respiratory infection and told him he must rest his voice for at least 48 hours to avoid causing permanent damage. This is the first time in Murs' career that he has had to leave the stage during a performance, making it a difficult and emotional moment for both him and his fans.

OVO Hydro Fans React to Abrupt End: 'We Paid £57 for 30 Minutes'

Audience members expressed disappointment and concern after the show ended prematurely.

Many paid upwards of £57 for tickets.

Some travelled from other cities for the performance.

Fans were informed that full refunds would be issued automatically.

One concertgoer wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "He looked devastated. We're upset, but health comes first. Hope he recovers soon."

The OVO Hydro updated its event listings shortly after the incident, encouraging ticket holders to visit ovohydro.com/events for official updates.

Tour Setbacks Continue: Birmingham and Manchester Shows Cancelled

The Glasgow cancellation triggered a domino effect, with Murs postponing upcoming tour stops in Birmingham and Manchester to allow for recovery.

This follows a series of recent health-related disruptions:

In April, Murs postponed Hull and Brighton shows due to illness in the band.

A scheduled Dubai concert in February was scrapped after a throat infection.

Despite these recent setbacks, Olly Murs is still determined to finish his 15 Years of Hits tour. The tour celebrates some of his most popular and well-loved songs from over the years, starting from when he first became famous on The X Factor.

He has shared with fans that this tour means a great deal to him, as it marks an important milestone in his music career. Murs is hopeful that, with rest and recovery, he will soon be back on stage doing what he loves most, performing for his loyal supporters.

Next Stop London O2 : But Will He Be Ready?

According to his team, Olly Murs hopes to be back on stage at the O2 Arena in London on 26 May 2025, depending on how well his health improves. If all goes well, he is also expected to perform in Brighton on 28 May 2025.

Fans and people in the music industry are paying close attention to the situation, especially as the pressure builds for him to return. With shows already sold out and many loyal supporters, there is a lot at stake. However, Murs has faced challenges before and has always managed to come back strong.

'I'll be back on stage as soon as I'm able,' he promised fans, showing his determination to recover and continue performing.