In a surprising turn of events, Rachel Gupta, the first Indian to win the Miss Grand International title, has stepped down from her crown less than a year after her historic victory.

The organisation has now announced that the Philippines' Christine Juliane (CJ) Opiaza will take her place, raising questions about what really happened behind the scenes.

Quick Facts About Rachel Gupta

Rachel Gupta was born on 23 January 2004 in Patiala, Punjab, India. She grew up in Jalandhar with her younger sister, Rhea, and was raised by parents involved in business. Her journey into the spotlight began in 2022 when she won Miss Super Talent of the World at the age of 18, held in Paris.

Her big break came in August 2024 when she was crowned Miss Grand India in a national pageant. Just a few months later, on 25 October 2024, she made history by winning Miss Grand International in Bangkok, becoming the first Indian to hold the title. Her victory was celebrated across India, and she was seen as a symbol of hope for many aspiring beauty queens in her country.

Why Did Rachel Gupta Step Down?

Despite her initial success, trouble surfaced early in her reign. In her own words, Gupta posted on social media that her decision was driven by her experiences within the organisation. She described her time as 'toxic', citing broken promises, mistreatment, and a hostile environment. She expressed deep disappointment, saying that the honour of representing her country had turned into a painful ordeal.

Gupta explained that she felt neglected and disrespected, and she hinted that her decision was not made lightly. She promised to release a full video explaining her side of the story soon, leaving many fans and followers eager for more details.

Meanwhile, the organisation's official statement offered a different perspective. The Miss Grand International (MGI) Organisation announced that Gupta's title had been revoked immediately. The organisation stated she failed to meet her responsibilities and engaged in activities without their approval, specifically refusing to participate in a scheduled trip to Guatemala, which they considered a breach of her contractual obligations.

Who Will Wear the Crown Now?

With Rachel Gupta's resignation, the spotlight now shifts to CJ Opiaza, who was the first runner-up at Miss Grand International 2024. The pageant's organisers confirmed that she will be crowned as the new Miss Grand International for 2024.

This would mark the first time the Philippines secures the title in history, a notable achievement for the country's pageant scene. A teaser video shared on the pageant's social media hinted at the upcoming change, with the caption suggesting that true qualities of a queen go beyond just appearance.

What Comes Next?

The decision to replace Gupta has stirred mixed reactions. Supporters of Gupta believe she faced unfair treatment and that her departure exposes underlying issues within the organisation. Critics, however, point to her alleged failure to meet her obligations as grounds for her removal.

Gupta's family has indicated she plans to hold a press conference soon, aiming to shed more light on her experiences. She has promised transparency and hopes to clarify what she describes as an unjust situation.

As for the future, the pageant world will be watching closely. The Philippines' CJ Opiaza is now set to don the crown, bringing her country its very first Miss Grand International title. Her journey from first runner-up to reigning queen could be one of the most talked-about moments in recent pageant history.