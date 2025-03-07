American rapper Kanye West's controversial fashion choices have always been a subject of debate, especially when it comes to the way his partners dress. Following the public appearances of Bianca Censori, West's current wife, in revealing outfits, many have wondered why most of his partners follow this pattern of provocative dressing.

Ex-girlfriend Amber Rose, who dated West for two years, recently opened up about the issue and revealed that West controls the fashion choices in his relationships and that there is always an agenda behind them.

The 'Kanye Effect' on His Partners' Wardrobes

Amber Rose's latest revelation was made during an interview with Shanon Sharpe on his Club Shay podcast, where the model was asked about Censori's outfits, including a widely controversial appearance at the 2025 Grammys.

According to Rose, West's influence on his women's clothing is undeniable. She said, 'Kanye is for sure dressing her [Censori] like that. Yeah, he did the same thing to me and Kim. It's just who he is.' Not only that, Rose also explained that West enjoys the idea of other men admiring his partner. 'He wants other men to want his woman. That's what he's into, he likes that,' she added.

The world is aware that West is obsessed with status and appearance, and when it comes to his partners, Rose added that he 'wants all his friends to want to sleep with his girlfriend.' His approach, she argues, is about creating an image where his partner is the 'most desirable' woman in any room.

Rose Shed Light On Her Experience With Kanye

Going deep into the subject, Rose went on to reflect on her time with Kanye. They both reportedly dated from 2008 to 2010 when Rose was in her early twenties. While sharing her experience, Rose admits she went along with West's styling choices.

However, Rose also confessed that she wasn't entirely uncomfortable with the provocative outfits. 'I used to hate to dress like a w****,' she said, revealing that when West wasn't around, she would often raid his closet to dress in baggy jeans, oversized T-shirts, and casual clothes.

At one particular moment, Rose recalled wearing a revealing, see-through dress while on holiday in Europe. 'I remember crying and arguing with him, saying, 'I don't wanna wear this s***.' But West convinced her that it was 'fashion.'

A Pattern of Control: From Kim to Bianca

This dynamic was resurfaced recently when a controversial moment from West's past came back to haunt his present. In a viral Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip, West criticised Kim Kardashian's 2019 Met Gala look, a corseted Thierry Mugler dress.

In the footage, West tells his then-wife, 'You are my wife, and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,' adding that her outfit resembled 'underwear.' Kardashian fired back, saying that it was West himself who had encouraged her to embrace her sensuality in the first place.

Fast forward to 2025, and West's stance appears to have shifted. Despite his past criticism of Kardashian's revealing attire, West was seen directing Censori to wear an equally daring outfit at the Grammys. A viral lip-reading video suggests that West, who was fully clothed, told Censori to 'start making a scene' and even instructed her to remove her fur coat, revealing the racy outfit underneath.

The Lasting Impact of Kanye's Influence

According to Rose, she was not the same for a long time after her break up with West. She reflected on how West's influence on her image continued to haunt her. 'I became this sexpot type of girl,' she said, explaining that the public still expected her to embrace a more sensual image, even though it didn't reflect who she truly was.' I'm so not her.'

For Censori, it seems she, too, is navigating the complicated territory of being a partner to someone like Kanye West. In a now-deleted post on X, West, while responding to the allegations of 'controlling' her wife's clothing, wrote 'YES I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING. SHE DOESN'T WANT TO, BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.'

Amber Rose's revelation about Kanye West's fashion choices for his partners provides a glimpse into the power dynamics at play in his relationships.