Reports suggesting that Kanye West and Bianca Censori are heading for divorce are entirely false, according to the couple's representative.

'Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not from unsourced rumours in the tabloid press,' their longtime rep Milo Yiannopoulos said on Thursday. 'Is this the fifth or sixth time the press has wrongly reported that Ye and Bianca are separating? I've lost track.'

Tabloid Speculation Dismissed

On Thursday morning, The Daily Mail and TMZ claimed the couple had split and were in the process of contacting divorce lawyers. The reports cited unnamed sources suggesting a legal filing was imminent. However, these claims have now been dismissed.

It has been a turbulent fortnight for the couple. West's controversial Super Bowl advertisement for his Yeezy brand and Censori's attention-grabbing Grammys outfit have dominated headlines.

Grammys Controversy

On 2 February, Censori arrived at the Grammy Awards wearing a long coat, which she later dropped to reveal a sheer minidress with no visible underwear. The look was said to be inspired by the cover of Vultures 1, West's recent collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign. The outfit sparked backlash, with some accusing West of treating Censori as a 'prop' for promotional purposes.

Yiannopoulos refuted these claims earlier this week. 'There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears. The name of that person is Bianca Censori,' he stated, clarifying that while West is a creative force in fashion, Censori is the 'guiding creative intelligence' behind her own style choices.

West himself addressed the controversy on X (formerly Twitter), declaring that while he retains 'dominion' over his wife, he would never force her to wear anything against her will. His account has since been deactivated, though it remains unclear whether this was by choice or enforced by the platform.

Fresh Legal Troubles

Amidst the media frenzy, West faces a new lawsuit from a former Yeezy employee. The complaint, filed in California's Superior Court, alleges discrimination, harassment, and retaliation based on gender and Jewish identity. The plaintiff's legal team has highlighted West's recent social media tirades, arguing that his behaviour provides context for the allegations.

The lawsuit seeks economic, compensatory, and punitive damages, citing documented messages from West that included terms such as 'Nazi,' 'Hitler,' and 'deathcon.'

Looking Ahead

Despite repeated reports of trouble in their marriage, West and Censori remain together, according to their representative. 'The truth is, their relationship is their business, and people need to stop speculating,' an insider said. 'They are still very much together and enjoying their time in LA.'

As Valentine's Day approaches, the couple appears to be focusing on their relationship rather than engaging with the persistent media scrutiny.