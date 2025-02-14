Kanye West and Bianca Censori are allegedly calling quits on their whirlwind marriage, just days after her controversial appearance at the Grammys left the world stunned.

Sources close to the couple claim they have agreed on an informal settlement in which Censori, 30, will receive a payment of £4 million ($5 million) as part of the split. Their legal teams are said to be preparing divorce filings, marking the end of a union that began in December 2022.

Censori is reportedly staying at the couple's £28 million ($35 million) mansion in Beverly Park North, Los Angeles, while West's whereabouts remain uncertain. Some believe the rapper, 47, may return to Tokyo, where he spent much of last year living in a hotel.

Cryptic Message Deleted

The rapper appeared to break his silence on the split by posting a cryptic message about 'coercion' on Instagram, only to delete it minutes later. The post read: 'Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation. It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail or sexual assault.'

The sudden deletion has only fuelled speculation about the nature of their breakup.

Grammys Stunt Sparks Backlash

Censori's final public appearance alongside West was at the Grammy Awards on 2 February, where she walked the red carpet wearing a sheer outfit that left nothing to the imagination. West, fully clothed, was seen whispering instructions to her, telling her to 'make a scene'.

Friends of the rapper insisted that the stunt was his idea of 'art' and was intended to replicate the cover of his album Vultures 2.

In the days that followed, West faced renewed backlash for his erratic behaviour. He launched into an anti-Semitic rant on X, formerly Twitter, declaring his admiration for Hitler and the Nazi regime. The tirade resulted in his account being suspended and his clothing line being dropped from Shopify after he attempted to sell T-shirts emblazoned with a swastika for £16 ($20).

Marriage 'Doomed From the Start'

West and Censori tied the knot in a private ceremony just weeks after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalised. However, insiders say their marriage was tumultuous from the beginning, with concerns mounting over West's controlling behaviour.

Since the pair wed, Censori has frequently been spotted in revealing outfits, with some critics accusing West of using her as a 'prop' for his artistic vision.

Addressing the backlash, West wrote on X: 'I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE. THIS AIN'T NO WOKE FEMINIST ST. SHE'S WITH A BILLIONAIRE, WHY WOULD SHE LISTEN TO ANY OF YOU DUMB A BROKE B*****S.'

He continued: 'PEOPLE SAY THE RED CARPET LOOK WAS HER DECISION. YES, I DON'T MAKE HER DO NOTHING SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BUT SHE DEFINITELY WOULDN'T HAVE BEEN ABLE TO DO IT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL.'

Censori, a trained architect from Australia, met West while working at his Yeezy fashion brand. A former friend alleged that West 'slid into her DMs' and convinced her to drop out of university to work for him.

The End of an Era

As speculation over their split continues, sources claim West's erratic behaviour played a significant role in the breakdown of the marriage. His recent assertion that he was 'misdiagnosed' as bipolar and is, in fact, autistic, as well as his claims that he is the reincarnation of a former Emperor of Japan, have only added to concerns about his mental state.

Meanwhile, Hollywood stars including Isla Fisher and David Schwimmer have publicly condemned West's anti-Semitic remarks, with calls growing for the entertainment industry to sever ties with him completely.

With Censori reportedly walking away with a multi-million-pound settlement, it remains to be seen whether West will attempt to win her back or continue his pattern of public outbursts.

According to reports, Censori's family and friends are relieved that the marriage is coming to an end, with one insider claiming: 'They were worried about her from the start. Kanye is unpredictable, and Bianca seemed trapped in his world. Now, she has the chance to reclaim her life.'