Pop star Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara have happily announced the birth of their third child, a daughter named Mikey Moon Trainor. The little one arrived via surrogacy on 18 January, with the couple revealing the news in a heartfelt Instagram post two days later. Trainor and Sabara, are already proud parents to sons Riley, 4, and Barry, 2.

In the shared social media post, Trainor expressed gratitude to the woman who carried their daughter and the medical team who supported the journey. 'Our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate,' the post read. 'We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible.'

Their sons were also involved in the celebrations as they helped to choose their baby sister's unique middle name, according to the post.

Trainor Opens up About Choosing Surrogacy

Trainor's Instagram message highlighted that the decision to use a surrogate was carefully considered. The couple noted that, after discussions with their medical team, this path offered what they deemed the 'safest way' to continue expanding their family.

'We had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey, and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family,' they wrote on Instagram. The post also conveyed the family's emotional response to the new arrival, with Trainor saying the household was 'over the moon in love' with Mikey.

What Surrogacy Means for Families

Surrogacy is a family‑building method in which a woman, called a surrogate, carries and gives birth to a baby on behalf of another person or couple. Generally, there are two types: gestational surrogacy, where the surrogate has no genetic link to the child, and traditional surrogacy, where she may provide the egg. Intended parents may use their own genetic material or donated eggs and sperm.

Legality and regulation vary globally. In the United Kingdom, surrogacy itself is legal. But according to the government's official website, commercial arrangements are prohibited and only reimbursements for reasonable expenses are permitted. Formal surrogacy contracts are not enforceable.

After birth, intended parents typically apply for a parental order to legally transfer parenthood from the surrogate.

Families may choose surrogacy for several reasons. It can be an option for people who cannot conceive or carry a pregnancy safely due to medical conditions. It's also available for those with fertility challenges, same‑sex couples wishing to become parents, or individuals seeking to grow their family in ways that suit their health needs.

Although legal and ethical discussions around surrogacy continue in many countries, for many families it represents a meaningful route to parenthood.

Trainor and Sabara's Life With Growing Family

Trainor, 32, and Sabara, 33, have been married since 2018 and are now parents to three young children. Their sons, Riley and Barry, have been featured in some family content shared on social platforms.

The couple's Instagram post showed tender moments soon after Mikey's arrival, including older siblings greeting their sister and Trainor and Sabara holding their newborn.

The singer has been candid in past interviews about her hopes for a large family. Following the birth of her first son, Riley, in 2021, she told People she was 'ready for three more kids.' She also spoke about how motherhood reshaped her perspective and influenced her music career, describing each child as bringing out a new version of herself.