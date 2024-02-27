A transatlantic storm is brewing as the rift between former U.S. President Donald Trump and Prince Harry continues to deepen, with Meghan Markle's shadow cast over their strained relationship.

Trump's admiration for Queen Elizabeth II traces its roots to 1953 when, in New York, he sat alongside his mother to witness the Coronation on their recently acquired television set.

During his first time meeting her at Windsor Castle, he said: "The Queen is terrific. She is so sharp, so wise, so beautiful. She's a very special person.

"I said to her, 'You know, my mother was your big fan. She was born in Stornoway in the Hebrides. And that's very serious Scotland, there's no doubt about that'."

This sheds light on Trump's recent vehement criticism of Prince Harry, where he menacingly cautioned the renegade royal that he would be "on his own" should the former president reclaim the White House in the upcoming November election, citing the Duke's "unforgivable" betrayal of the Queen.

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Washington DC, Trump aimed his successor, President Biden, accusing him of being overly accommodating towards Prince Harry since his departure from Britain to the United States in 2020.

At the centre of the controversy is the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, whose marriage to Prince Harry became a global spectacle and introduced an American flair to the traditionally reserved British monarchy.

In September, Donald Trump expressed his lack of enthusiasm for The Duchess of Sussex following her encouragement of Americans to vote.

It can be recalled that the former actress first addressed Trump during a 2016 appearance on "The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore."

Reflecting on the moment, Markle remarked: "It's really the moment I go, 'We film "Suits" in Toronto, and I might just stay in Canada.'"

Acknowledging Trump's divisive nature, she continued, "Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right... I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points — that is a huge number, and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that's a huge chunk of it."

Markle later clarified that her support for Hillary Clinton was not "because she's a woman, but certainly, because Trump has made it easy to see that you don't really want that kind of world that he's painting."

Sources close to the situation reveal that Trump, during his presidency, was taken aback by what he perceived as Prince Harry's departure from the traditional royal protocol and his outspoken support for Meghan.

The royal's decision to step back from his duties and move to the United States fuelled the fire, creating a public and diplomatic spectacle.

The tipping point in the Trump-Harry relationship appears to be rooted in Trump's perception of Meghan Markle's influence over Prince Harry's decisions, particularly his decision to step away from his royal duties.

The former president is said to have expressed his disapproval privately, citing Prince Harry's departure as a betrayal to the Queen.

Analysts point out that the clash between Trump and Prince Harry is not merely a personal feud but a reflection of the broader cultural shifts occurring within both American and British societies.

Meghan Markle's journey from actress to duchess to independent American resident has been both celebrated and criticised, embodying the evolving narratives around tradition, diversity, and individual choice.

The ripple effects of this feud extend beyond personal animosity.

The diplomatic relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom, traditionally characterized by close ties, now faces a new dimension of strain as personal feelings intertwine with political discourse.

The royal family, which has historically been cautious about engaging in political matters, finds itself inadvertently caught in the crossfire of a diplomatic spectacle.

As the public dissection of the Trump-Harry rift continues, both figures remain in the public eye, wielding influence and shaping narratives.

Prince Harry's advocacy on mental health issues and veterans' rights contrasts with Trump's foray into media, politics, and business, setting the stage for ongoing tension within the broader societal and political landscapes.

Meghan Markle factor has proven to be a catalyst in the Donald Trump and Prince Harry rift, revealing the intricate interplay between personal relationships, political ideologies, and global celebrity dynamics.