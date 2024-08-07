Eric Trump has publicly supported the idea of deporting Prince Harry from the United States, echoing sentiments expressed by his father, former President Donald Trump. In a recent interview with former UKIP leader Nigel Farage on GB News, Eric Trump reiterated his father's threats to revoke Harry's special privileges if it is found that he lied on his visa application regarding past drug use.

The controversy stems from Prince Harry's own admissions in his autobiography, Spare, where he confesses to using various narcotics, including hallucinogenic mushrooms, cocaine, and cannabis. Such admissions could potentially violate U.S. immigration laws, which typically bar entry to those who have used illegal substances. This has led to speculation about the legality of Harry's residency in the United States.

Eric Trump emphasised his father's stance, stating, "If my father becomes president again, we will look very closely at Prince Harry's visa application." He went on to describe Harry and Meghan Markle as "spoiled apples," adding, "We do not want them anymore." This strong rhetoric aligns with Donald Trump's earlier remarks about potentially deporting Prince Harry if he lied on his visa application, according to the Daily Mail.

The Trump's & The Royal Family

Harry, Meghan, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, moved to the United States in 2020 and now reside in a lavish nine-bedroom property in Montecito, California. Eric Trump expressed his family's connection to the British Royal Family, noting that his mother, Ivana Trump, had maintained a longstanding relationship with the late Princess Diana. "My mom knew so many of them for years and had a great relationship with Diana," he said, adding, "The institution of the Royal Family is beautiful and admired by many Americans. That should be protected."

Despite this admiration, the Trump family has not shied away from criticising Harry and Meghan. Donald Trump, in particular, has been vocal about his disapproval of the couple, accusing them of disrespecting Queen Elizabeth II through their public statements and actions.

Leaving the UK

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made headlines in 2020 when they announced their decision to step back from royal duties and relocate to the United States. This move was accompanied by a series of criticisms directed at the Royal Family, with Harry and Meghan alleging a lack of support and protection from the institution. Meghan, in a 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, claimed, "I came to understand that not only was I not being protected, but that they were willing to lie to protect other members of the family."

Eric Trump's statements have added fuel to the ongoing debate about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's role and reception in the United States. This controversy also highlights the complexities surrounding immigration laws and the scrutiny faced by high-profile individuals. If further investigations into Prince Harry's visa status are pursued, it could lead to significant legal and diplomatic ramifications.