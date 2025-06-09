The 2025 NBA Finals have not only delivered drama on the court but have also produced landmark individual performances. Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has set a new scoring record through his first two career Finals games, while Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton has entered rare company with Magic Johnson due to his playmaking efficiency this postseason.

SGA Breaks Scoring Record in Finals Debut

Gilgeous-Alexander has made a historic start to his first NBA Finals appearance, scoring a combined 72 points across Games 1 and 2 — the most by any player in their first two career Finals games. He opened the series with 38 points in Game 1, followed by 34 in Game 2.

The Canadian guard has showcased his elite scoring ability with a versatile offensive package, scoring at all three levels and consistently drawing fouls to reach the free-throw line. Despite facing constant defensive pressure, SGA has controlled the pace and remained composed in critical moments.

His performances have not only been vital for his team's offence but have also drawn comparisons to all-time greats who thrived under the bright lights of the Finals. Few players have entered the Finals stage with this level of individual dominance.

Haliburton Joins Magic Johnson in Exclusive Club

While Gilgeous-Alexander is lighting up the scoreboard, Haliburton is quietly making history of his own. Prior to the Finals, Haliburton became just the second player in NBA history to enter the championship round with over 150 assists and fewer than 50 turnovers in a single postseason, joining none other than Magic Johnson.

This remarkable achievement highlights Haliburton's rare blend of high-volume playmaking and ball security. His court vision, patience, and unselfish approach have helped drive one of the league's most efficient offences.

Although he had a quieter Game 2 with 17 points and six assists, his impact extends beyond the stat sheet. His ability to orchestrate the offence, make timely passes, and avoid costly mistakes remains crucial as the series progresses.

NBA Finals Game 2 Recap: Series Tied After 123–107 Result

Game 2 ended in a convincing 123–107 victory for the Western Conference champions, who responded strongly after dropping the series opener. With the win, the series is now level at 1-1.

Gilgeous-Alexander led his team once again with 34 points, 8 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Haliburton produced 17 points and 6 assists in a more balanced team effort for the Pacers. The home side built momentum right off the bat, fuelled by improved defence and efficient ball movement. They ended the first half with a 59-41 lead already.

Key adjustments from Game 1 were evident, particularly in getting more good shots, shooting more efficiently with 48.8% field goal percentage compared to only 39.8% in Game 1. The win restores confidence for the Thunder heading into Game 3, as both teams prepare for a pivotal shift in the series.

Momentum Shifts to Game 3

Game 3 of the NBA Finals is scheduled for Wednesday, 11 June, at 8:30 PM ET / 1:30 AM BST (Thursday). The game will take place at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

With the series finely poised at one game apiece, all eyes will be on whether Gilgeous-Alexander can maintain his scoring form and if Haliburton continues to direct traffic with the efficiency that has defined his postseason. The 2025 Finals are shaping up to be a classic.