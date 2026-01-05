Donald Trump has triggered a wave of criticism after amplifying attacks on the Kennedy family on social media just hours after the death of Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of former president John F. Kennedy.

Schlossberg, a 35-year-old environmental journalist and author, died after a battle with cancer. Her family announced her passing on Tuesday morning, describing her as a source of light, humour, and intelligence. Tributes quickly followed from relatives and public figures, many of whom highlighted her work on climate and environmental issues.

Later that same day, Trump began reposting a series of anti Kennedy messages on Truth Social. The timing of the posts, coming while the family was publicly mourning, prompted accusations of insensitivity and political opportunism.

According to reporting on Trump's posts following Tatiana Schlossberg's death, the president shared weeks old articles and social media posts that criticised the Kennedy family, without acknowledging Schlossberg's passing.

Posts Linked to Kennedy Center Controversy

The renewed attacks were tied to ongoing controversy surrounding the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington. Earlier in December, the venue was unofficially renamed to include Trump's name, following a board decision announced by the White House.

Trump reposted content praising the change and mocking the Kennedy family for what allies described as neglect of the cultural institution. Several of the posts originated from mid December, when backlash to the renaming first emerged.

Among the reposted messages were claims that the Kennedys had failed to support the centre financially or attend events. Trump also shared praise from political allies, including figures who described the renaming as a bipartisan commitment to the arts.

The posts resurfaced just hours after Schlossberg's death was made public, intensifying criticism of Trump's conduct during a period of family grief.

Who Was Tatiana Schlossberg

Tatiana Schlossberg was the daughter of Edwin Schlossberg and Caroline Kennedy's son, and a member of one of America's most prominent political families. She built her own career as a journalist focused on climate and environmental reporting.

In a personal essay published weeks before her death, Schlossberg revealed she had been diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation. She wrote candidly about her prognosis and the challenges of living with a terminal illness.

Her death prompted condolences from across political and cultural spheres. Maria Shriver, a relative, described her as 'wicked smart' and full of joy, while other family members shared statements celebrating her life and work.

Backlash Over Timing and Tone

Critics focused less on the substance of Trump's remarks and more on their timing. Many argued that reposting hostile commentary about the Kennedys during the same day as Schlossberg's death crossed an ethical line, even by Trump's combative standards.

According to coverage of Trump amplifying Kennedy attacks during mourning, the president did not acknowledge Schlossberg's death at any point in his posts. Instead, he continued to promote messages framing the Kennedy family as undeserving of the centre that bears their name.

Opposition figures and some Kennedy relatives have challenged the legitimacy of the renaming process itself. Tatiana's brother, Jack Schlossberg, said microphones were muted during the board call and that the vote was not unanimous. Ohio congresswoman Joyce Beatty echoed those claims, saying she was prevented from voicing objections.

Other family members have argued the centre is protected under federal law as a living memorial to President Kennedy and cannot be renamed unilaterally.

A Feud That Outlasts Generations

Trump's long running feud with the Kennedy family predates this episode, yet the latest clash has drawn particular scrutiny due to the circumstances surrounding Schlossberg's death.

For critics, the episode reflects a pattern of prioritising political disputes over moments of national or personal tragedy. For supporters, it represents consistency in Trump's approach to longstanding rivals.

Still, the backlash has underscored how moments of grief can heighten expectations of restraint from public figures. As the Kennedy family continues to mourn Tatiana Schlossberg, Trump's decision to revive weeks old attacks has ensured the controversy remains firmly in the public eye.