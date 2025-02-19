The tragic death of five-year-old Thomas Cooper in a hyperbaric chamber has raised serious concerns about the safety of such treatments.

Thomas lost his life when the chamber he was in exploded at The Oxford Centre in Troy, Michigan, as his mother, Annie Cooper, watched helplessly. Emergency services were called to the scene just before 8 am on Friday, 31 January, but tragically, Thomas had already succumbed to his injuries.

According to reports, Annie, who was with her son at the time, sustained injuries to her arm while desperately trying to rescue him.

Meanwhile, The Oxford Centre, which has been providing hyperbaric oxygen therapy for over 15 years, expressed shock and disbelief, stating that nothing like this had ever occurred at its facility. However, the incident has led to increased scrutiny of safety protocols at hyperbaric therapy centres, particularly those operating outside regulated medical settings.

What Is Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy?

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT) is usually performed to increase oxygen delivery to the body's tissues. In the process, 100% oxygen is administered inside a pressurised chamber.

Usually, this therapy has been used for a variety of medical conditions, including carbon monoxide poisoning, chronic wounds, and sports injuries. While the treatment is FDA-approved for specific medical conditions, such as carbon monoxide poisoning, its use for conditions like ADHD or autism is not recognised by health authorities.

Despite this, the Oxford Centre in Troy was offering treatment for these unapproved conditions, including for Thomas Cooper, who had been undergoing therapy for sleep apnea and ADHD.

According to reports, Thomas' family paid $8000 for 40 sessions at the Oxford Centre.

Explosion Raises Questions About Safety Protocols

The tragic passing of Thomas has raised questions regarding the dangers associated with hyperbaric oxygen therapy. While such incidents are rare, they do occur.

According to experts, hyperbaric chambers operate under high pressure, which creates a highly combustible environment when combined with pure oxygen. The Troy Fire Department confirmed that the Oxford Centre explosion resulted from oxygen in the pressurised chamber, which supports combustion.

Meanwhile, James Harrington, the family's attorney, raises concerns about using hyperbaric oxygen therapy and calls for stricter regulation. 'This incident raises serious concerns about hyperbaric chambers and the oversight and regulation of hyperbaric treatments,' he said.

'Whether it's operator error or machine malfunction, it should never, ever happen under any circumstances,' Harrington said, adding that he promised to pursue a lawsuit to ensure accountability and prevent similar tragedies.

Is Hyperbaric Therapy Safe for Children?

Despite its increasing popularity, particularly in wellness centres and alternative medicine facilities, hyperbaric oxygen therapy has some risks attached to it.

According to the Mayo Clinic, common side effects include ear pain, temporary vision changes, and lung issues. Experts also say that in rare cases, more serious complications, such as lung collapse and seizures, can occur.

Meanwhile, Fort Wayne Integrative Medicine says treating children with this therapy is usually safe. According to them, the treatment can benefit neurological conditions such as autism and cerebral palsy because it pumps oxygen into the blood and promotes healthy circulation.

Hence, the treatment is generally considered safe in an approved medical setting. However, the safety of using hyperbaric therapy in non-medical clinics or for unapproved conditions has been questioned.

Legal Action and Calls for Accountability

In the wake of Thomas Cooper's death, his family is persistent in seeking justice.

'Annie was trying to help her child as any parent would — as good parents do,' said James Harrington. According to Harrington, the Cooper family is planning to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Oxford Centre to shed light on the lack of safety protocols that contributed to the incident.

Meanwhile, recent reports revealed that the Oxford Centre's reputation is also under scrutiny after discovering that one of its former employees, Kimberly Casey Coden-Diskin, falsified their credentials to work with children at the centre.

However, Harrington has stressed that the lawsuit will explore whether any failures in the operation of the facility contributed to Thomas's death. 'These are potentially extremely dangerous treatments, as we know from what happened with Thomas. And where's the oversight? Where's the regulatory board that's looking at this to make sure that these machines are being serviced according to manufacturer specs, and a manufacturer has a contract to service these?' he said during an interview with a news channel.

Experts Call For Better Regulation in Wellness Centres

According to experts, strict regulations should be in place for facilities providing hyperbaric oxygen therapy, particularly those that offer it for unapproved and experimental uses.

Tom Workman, a former director at the Undersea & Hyperbaric Medical Society, said ensuring that hyperbaric therapy is only provided by accredited facilities with trained personnel is essential. 'This is being promoted by the wellness community. But wellness is not regulated by the FDA, and that's where the problem lies,' he said.

Meanwhile, Thomas' family hopes that their legal action will provide him justice and also lead to better regulation of hyperbaric oxygen therapy. 'He loved life. He loved running and swimming. He was planning to try mountain BMX racing and karate in the summer,' Annie Cooper shared in a tribute to her son on the GoFundMe page.