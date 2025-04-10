Kash Patel, a name frequently associated with controversy and high-level government roles, has once again found himself at the centre of political intrigue—this time over his abrupt removal as Acting Director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Patel, 45, was quietly dismissed from the post after reportedly vanishing from ATF premises for an extended period. According to sources cited by NBC News, he had not been seen inside any ATF facility for weeks, raising questions about his commitment to the role and sparking speculation about internal tensions within the bureau.

His sudden absence and subsequent removal have fuelled debate over the circumstances behind his short-lived tenure and the ongoing volatility surrounding key federal appointments.

Patel's Sudden Departure, Driscoll's Appointment

According to two people familiar with the matter, Daniel Driscoll, the US Army Secretary, has taken Patel's place and is handling both positions. One source mentioned that Driscoll was chosen to replace Patel temporarily because he was among the few appointees already approved by the Senate.

FBI Director Kash Patel has been removed from his role as acting director of the ATF, and the job has been given to Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, two Justice Department officials and another source familiar with the matter tell NBC News.



ATF officials who learned the news today… — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 9, 2025

Patel continues his work at the FBI. On 9 April, Reuters received confirmation from a Justice Department official regarding the occurrence of this shift.

Why Did Kash Patel Stop Going To ATF Sites?

The reason behind Patel's absence remains unknown, though Glenn Thrush, a Washington-based New York Times reporter, indicated that the former federal prosecutor's 'plate was too full' at the FBI. The Daily Beast reported that Thrush considered the quick switch from Patel to Driscoll an 'unusual' move.

Hearing that Kash Patel has been replaced as interim ATF director by Army Secretary Dan Driscoll, which is... unusual. — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) April 9, 2025

According to NBC, employees at the bureau were 'shocked and confused' by Patel's departure. The network noted that the precise cause for this shift is unclear, but it 'had nothing to do with job performance.'

I’m now told the Patel was only the acting ATF Director for a very short time, perhaps just a day. And Driscoll was appointed the acting when Kash was removed. An official said it had nothing to do with job performance. Unclear why they never announced this. https://t.co/GrJg8tHQjP — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) April 9, 2025

Patel was sworn in as acting ATF director on 24 February, a matter of days after his FBI director's inauguration. The earlier choice to place the FBI director in charge of the ATF was seen as a departure from tradition since the ATF typically has its own director.

Why The Abrupt Change?

The current shift, moving leadership outside the Justice Department altogether, is an even greater deviation. Thrush noted that Driscoll was told about the change 'VERY recently.' Driscoll is expected to manage both the ATF and his existing responsibilities simultaneously.

Due to the FBI's confidential work, it's difficult to know Patel's exact workload, but he has been visible. Last month, he posted a photo on X, showing himself in a camouflage vest, grey windbreaker, large grey sunglasses, and a matching camo baseball hat. 'I am 1000% behind this FBI,' he wrote.

I am 1000% behind this FBI pic.twitter.com/SDxPvrotV7 — Kash Patel (@Kash_Patel) March 9, 2025

Patel also visited D.C.'s Capital One Arena on Friday, where he witnessed Alex Ovechkin match Wayne Gretzky's record for the most goals in NHL history. He was photographed in the owner's box conversing with Gretzky.

Security Detail Controversy

Patel's exit from the ATF was reported the day after NBC News revealed that Dan Bongino, his second-in-command at the FBI and a former MAGA podcaster, had asked for a 24/7 security team of up to 20 FBI agents. Notably, those who held the position before him had no security detail.

Patel's picture and title still appear on the ATF's website (Last Updated: 24 February 2025), listing him as the acting director. It is also worth noting that Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly instructed him by name on Monday to examine Joe Biden's pistol brace prohibition in his role as acting ATF director.

Reuters reported that this swift leadership transition comes as senior DOJ figures are reportedly considering consolidating the ATF and the US Drug Enforcement Administration to reduce costs.