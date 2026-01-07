The dust has barely settled on the audacious US military raid that removed Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, but the American public is already looking nervously at the horizon. A new survey reveals a stark reality: while the operation to capture the foreign leader was tactically successful, the majority of citizens are deeply worried that the United States is walking into a trap that could last for years.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll that concluded on Monday, nearly three-quarters of Americans—72 per cent, to be exact—fear that the US will become too involved in the South American country. This figure suggests a widespread apprehension that Venezuela could become a long-term burden, similar to historical entanglements in the Middle East.

A Nation Divided by Party Lines

The survey, which was conducted over two days immediately following the operation, highlights a nation that is sharply divided on political lines. President Donald Trump, a Republican, ordered the operation that saw US forces raid Maduro's residence, arresting him and his wife. They have since been transported to New York to face charges related to drug trafficking and terrorism.

While the President's approval rating has risen to 42 per cent following the strike, support for the action itself is heavily partisan. The poll shows that 65 per cent of Republicans back the military operation. In stark contrast, only 11 per cent of Democrats and 23 per cent of independents approve of the move.

Overall, the country is split into three almost equal camps regarding the strike: 33 per cent approve, 34 per cent disapprove, and a significant 33 per cent simply do not know what to think. This large number of undecided voters indicates a high level of confusion and uncertainty about the justification for the attack and what it means for the future.

Fears of a 'Forever War'

The most telling statistic from the report is the 'worry factor.' Despite the partisan divide on the strike itself, the fear of getting stuck in Venezuela is shared by majorities in both parties. The poll indicates that 90 per cent of Democrats and 74 per cent of independents share this concern. Even among the President's own party, 54 per cent of Republicans expressed worry about the US getting overly involved.

This anxiety stems from the current state of governance in Venezuela. While the Venezuelan vice president is serving as the interim leader, the United States is reportedly maintaining control over the country's governance. For many observers, this looks less like a simple arrest operation and more like the beginning of an occupation.

The data suggests that Americans are wary of their country taking on the responsibility of rebuilding a foreign nation. The spectre of past conflicts, where initial military victories turned into decades of insurgency and instability, looms large in the public mind.

Control of Resources and Troops

There is also a distinct difference in what supporters of the President want to see happen next. The survey found that approximately 60 per cent of Republicans support sending US troops to Venezuela. Perhaps even more significantly, about the same number favour the US taking control of Venezuela's oil fields.

This desire to control foreign resources is likely to fuel the debate about the true motives behind the intervention. Critics often argue that involvement in oil-rich nations is driven by economic interest rather than justice. The strong support among the President's base for seizing oil fields suggests that for many, the economic benefits are a key part of the equation.

However, this aggressive stance is not shared by the wider population. The 72 per cent who fear over-involvement are likely concerned that sending more troops and seizing assets will only inflame tensions and turn the local population against the United States.

The Political Fallout

As Maduro prepares to face trial in New York, the domestic debate in the US is heating up. The poll included 1,248 adults and has a margin of error of roughly 3 percentage points. It paints a picture of a population that is rallying around the flag to some extent—evidenced by the bump in Trump's approval ratings—but is simultaneously terrified of the consequences.

The low number of people who explicitly say they are not worried—just 9 per cent of Democrats and 45 per cent of Republicans—shows that confidence in a quick and clean resolution is rare.

If the situation in Venezuela stabilises quickly, the President may see his support grow. However, if the interim government fails or if US troops are drawn into a conflict with local supporters of the former regime, the 72 per cent who are currently worried may turn into a majority who disapprove of the entire mission.