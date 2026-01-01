For many fantasy aficionados, the wait for The Winds of Winter has evolved from a test of patience into a bizarre form of collective endurance. It is a shared vigil that has spanned more than a decade, leaving readers to dissect every blog post and public appearance by George R.R. Martin as if they were cryptic prophecies from the Red Priesthood. However, a startling revelation suggests that while the books remain unwritten, the definitive ending might not be the mystery we once thought—it simply hasn't been shared with the public yet.

According to a recent discussion on the Game of Thrones Podcast via Red Team Review, Martin reportedly shared the comprehensive conclusion of his epic saga with Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. Known to science-fiction fans as James S.A. Corey, the duo behind The Expanse, they have a long-standing professional history with the author.

Franck actually served as Martin's personal assistant for years, while Abraham collaborated with the author on the science-fiction novel Hunter's Run. During a collaboration on a comic book adaptation of Martin's work, the creator allegedly 'flat out told them the ending' of the final planned volume, A Dream of Spring, including the specific story beats that were essential to preserve.

Abraham later confirmed this level of detail, noting that Martin once insisted a seemingly insignificant line of dialogue be included in an early comic script. The reason? According to the author, that single sentence was destined to be the final line of the entire book series. It is a staggering thought for fans: the ultimate resolution to the War of the Five Kings and the threat of the Others might already be sitting in the minds of two other writers while the rest of the world remains in the dark.

Crucially, however, both Abraham and Franck have publicly ruled themselves out of ever finishing the series for Martin, respecting his long-held wish that no one else complete the saga should he be unable to do so.

The Uncertain Future of George RR Martin and The Winds Of Winter

The question of whether we will ever actually hold these books in our hands remains the elephant in the room. In a candid interview with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2024, Martin addressed the mounting skepticism with a mixture of honesty and defiance. 'A lot of people are already writing obituaries for me,' he remarked, though he was quick to add that he still feels 'pretty vital.'

Nevertheless, he admitted to being 13 years late on the sixth instalment, explaining that such a massive delay simply 'happens a day at a time.' While he admitted 'maybe they're right' regarding those who fear he will never finish, he maintained that the book remains a 'priority' and he has no plans to retire, jokingly adding that he is 'not a golfer.'

Perhaps the most discouraging detail for those tracking his progress is the page count. Martin revealed that he has currently written roughly 1,100 to 1,200 pages of the manuscript—the exact same figure he cited back in late 2022. This suggests that the narrative has effectively stagnated for over two years.

Given that The Winds of Winter is expected to exceed 1,500 pages, the finish line appears to be receding rather than approaching, especially as the author's schedule remains occupied by HBO's ever-expanding slate of Westeros spin-offs. Despite this, Martin has expressed renewed hope in early 2025, stating in interviews that the work is 'coming pretty well' and that he intends to get 'hopping' on more Dunk and Egg novellas immediately after Winds is finally published.

Why George RR Martin and The Winds Of Winter Remain Stalled

The complexity of the 'Gordian Knot'—the intricate web of character arcs and geographical challenges that Martin must resolve—appears to be the primary hurdle. Unlike his contemporaries, Martin famously describes his process as that of a 'gardener' rather than an 'architect,' allowing the story to grow organically.

While this led to the rich world-building of the earlier novels, it has made the task of tying up dozens of loose ends a monumental challenge. He has confirmed that the novel will open with two massive, long-awaited conflicts: the Battle in the Ice and the Battle of Slaver's Bay, which he hopes will finally begin to untangle the series' complex web of perspectives.

For now, the fate of Westeros hangs in a precarious limbo. While the heat death of the universe might not be imminent, many weary readers are beginning to fear it will arrive before the next chapter of Jon Snow or Daenerys Targaryen's journey. Until then, the secret ending shared with the creators of The Expanse remains one of the most tantalising secrets in literary history.