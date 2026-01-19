Police have recovered the body of 15-year-old Grace Keeling, bringing a tragic conclusion to a 14-day search after the teenager was swept into the sea at Withernsea beach in East Yorkshire. Humberside Police confirmed on Saturday that emergency services successfully recovered Grace's body with the help of HM Coastguard, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and specialist assistance, two weeks after the tragedy that also claimed the lives of her mother, Sarah Keeling, 45, and heroic bystander Mark Ratcliffe, 67.

Grace's body was discovered at around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, 15 January, by Humberside Police Search Advisors during extensive searches that had continued throughout the fortnight. However, due to tide times, conditions and the location, despite every effort, it was not possible to safely recover Grace before high tide on Thursday, requiring emergency services to secure the location overnight using specialist equipment before completing the recovery operation on Saturday morning.

Tragedy Unfolded on 2 January

The incident occurred on 2 January when Grace and a friend were on steps near the rocks at Withernsea beach when Grace was believed to have fallen into the water after being swept by a wave. Emergency services were called to Central Promenade at 3:15 p.m. after reports of three people in the water. Grace's mother Sarah, along with three other members of the public including Mark Ratcliffe, immediately entered the water in an effort to save the teenager.

Ratcliffe was pulled unconscious from the water and pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. Sarah Keeling's body was found by HM Coastguard later that same evening. Two other men who also entered the water in an attempt to assist managed to exit safely.

The alarm prompted a multi-agency search and rescue operation involving the Coastguard, RNLI, Humberside Police, Humberside Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service. About 100 emergency workers were involved in the search efforts for Grace, which continued despite treacherous weather conditions that brought snow and freezing temperatures the day following her disappearance.

Inquests Reveal Causes of Death

East Yorkshire area coroner Lorraine Harris opened inquests into the deaths of Sarah Keeling and Mark Ratcliffe last week. A preliminary post-mortem examination found that Sarah Keeling's primary cause of death was drowning, with head and neck injuries listed as contributing factors. Mark Ratcliffe died from drowning, with chest injuries recorded as a contributory factor. Both hearings were adjourned to dates yet to be fixed.

Detective Superintendent Simon Vickers stated: 'This was a deeply upsetting incident, and I cannot begin to understand the heartbreak felt by all the loved ones of those involved. We have spoken with Grace's family and updated them, and we are continuing to support them with specially trained officers at this extremely difficult time.'

⚠️ WARNING: This post contains descriptions of death & tragedy.



A body has been found in the search for Grace Keeling, 15, who was swept out to sea at Withernsea on the East Yorkshire coast on January 2. The discovery follows a two-week search after her mother, Sarah Keeling,… pic.twitter.com/N2IW0a1ERS — True Crime Updates (@TrueCrimeUpdat) January 17, 2026

Community Rallies Around Victims' Families

The aftermath of the tragedy saw an outpouring of grief from the Withernsea community, with flowers and teddy bears left at Pier Towers near the scene as tributes to those affected. Thousands of pounds were raised for emergency services such as the RNLI who helped in the search efforts, as well as for the families of those who died.

Ratcliffe's family paid tribute to him, stating: 'A true selfless hero with a heart of gold, who was so cruelly taken trying to save others. So many lives are now shattered that you're gone. You were loved by so many people, and we will all miss you forever. A loving husband, father, son, brother and the best grandad anybody could ever wish for.'

His son Nigel set up a fundraiser to support emergency responders and volunteers involved in the incident, which raised more than £6,000 in less than 24 hours. The Lord-Lieutenant of the East Riding of Yorkshire Jim Dick said he supported calls for a permanent memorial to recognise Mark Ratcliffe's selfless bravery.

Grace, who was from Sutton-in-Ashfield in Nottinghamshire, has been described by her school as 'a wonderful young person' who 'brought joy to the classroom'. The family has requested privacy during this devastating time, with specially trained officers continuing to provide support.

The incident occurred during strong waves and winds battering parts of the UK, demonstrating the unpredictable dangers of coastal waters even for those near the shore. The 14-day search operation highlighted the challenging conditions emergency services face in coastal rescue operations during adverse weather and tidal conditions.