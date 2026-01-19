Russia and China have united in condemning US President Donald Trump's aggressive campaign to acquire Greenland, with Moscow declaring that resolving the issue would make Trump 'go down not only in US history, but in world history as well', while Beijing accused Washington of using the 'so-called threat from China' to pursue its own interests. The rare alignment comes as Trump escalates his standoff with NATO allies, threatening 10 per cent tariffs on eight European countries unless they facilitate America's purchase of the Danish territory.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told Russia's TASS news agency on Monday that Trump would become a historic figure if he succeeded in acquiring Greenland, adding that it was 'difficult to disagree with these experts', without commenting on whether such a move would comply with international law.

Beijing Accuses US of Exploiting Security Fears

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun issued a sharp rebuke, urging the United States to 'stop using the so-called threat from China as a pretext to pursue its own selfish interests'. The statement came after Trump wrote on Truth Social that 'China and Russia want Greenland, and there is not a thing that Denmark can do about it'.

Trump announced on Saturday that Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland would face 10 per cent tariffs starting 1 February, rising to 25 per cent on 1 June unless 'a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland'.

Trump Links Greenland Push to Nobel Prize Snub

In a dramatic escalation, Trump sent a text message to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre on Sunday linking his aggressive stance on Greenland to his failure to receive the Nobel Peace Prize. 'Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace', Trump wrote, concluding that 'the World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland'.

Støre confirmed receiving the message and clarified that the Norwegian government is not responsible for awarding the prize. The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded by an independent Norwegian Nobel Committee since 1901. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado symbolically presented her medal to Trump last week, though the committee stated the prize cannot be transferred.

Europe Unites in Defiance of 'Blackmail'

European leaders have responded with unprecedented unity against Trump's threats. The eight targeted countries issued a joint statement on Sunday condemning the tariff announcement, stating that 'tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral'. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson declared: 'We will not let ourselves be blackmailed', whilst French President Emmanuel Macron called the threats 'unacceptable'.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the tariffs as 'completely wrong' while seeking to de-escalate tensions. When NBC News asked Trump directly if he would use force to seize Greenland, the president responded: 'No comment'.

The European Union announced an emergency summit for Thursday to devise a response strategy, with EU capitals discussing tariffs of up to $108 billion (£80 billion) on American products.

Greenland and Denmark Remain Resolute

Leaders in Denmark and Greenland have consistently insisted that Greenland is not for sale. Thousands of Greenlanders protested against Trump's demands over the weekend, with demonstrations taking place in the capital Nuuk. Greenland, home to approximately 60,000 people, has its own elected government and has made clear it does not wish to become part of the United States.

Trump has argued that the United States needs control of Greenland for national security purposes, despite America already maintaining a permanent military presence at Pituffik Space Base and having defence agreements with Denmark, a NATO ally. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent defended Trump's approach at the World Economic Forum in Davos, insisting that 'we are not going to outsource our hemispheric security to anyone else'.

The convergence of Russian and Chinese opposition to Trump's Greenland ambitions, combined with European unity against American pressure, represents one of the most serious rifts in transatlantic relations since the Suez Crisis of 1956. Trump's willingness to threaten NATO allies over territorial expansion has raised questions about the Western alliance's future.