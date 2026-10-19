A horrifying video has captured the moment a 25-year-old woman lost her balance and plunged down a waterfall in Indonesia, disappearing from view as a companion stood just metres away.

What began as an afternoon outing at Robo Waterfall in West Sumatra ended in tragedy when Windy Rahma Putri was swept away on Thursday, 15 October 2026. Her body was recovered the following morning after a search and rescue operation.

Footage of the Indonesia waterfall accident, reportedly recorded by one of Windy's companions, has circulated widely on social media, capturing the terrifying seconds before she disappeared.

According to Indonesian news outlet detikNews, Windy was wearing a grey top, black trousers and a grey headscarf while lying on rocks covered by flowing water. The video reportedly shows her attempting to adjust her position before suddenly losing her balance.

As she began sliding, Windy appeared unable to reach a companion standing nearby. She then slipped down the steep waterfall and vanished from the camera's view. The recording has drawn attention to the circumstances surrounding the accident, particularly how quickly Windy lost her footing.

Local reports confirmed that the incident occurred at approximately 3:45pm on Thursday.

Who Was Windy Rahma Putri?

The victim was identified as Windy Rahma Putri, a 25-year-old resident of Padang Pariaman Regency in Indonesia's West Sumatra province. She had reportedly visited Robo Waterfall in Nagari Harau, Harau District, Limapuluh Kota Regency, with several companions.

According to initial reports, Windy was bathing in the waterfall area when she slipped and was believed to have been carried away by the current. Authorities initially treated the incident as a suspected drowning and launched a search after receiving notification of her disappearance.

The video subsequently circulated online, showing the moments immediately before her fall.

Search and Rescue Teams Recover Woman's Body

The Padang Search and Rescue Office received an emergency report from the Limapuluh Kota Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) at approximately 5:27pm on Thursday. A joint rescue team was dispatched to the waterfall, where personnel began searching the surrounding area. The operation continued on Friday morning, with rescuers dividing into two search units and concentrating on an area extending approximately 570 metres from the reported accident site.

At 10:45am on Friday, 16 October, rescuers located Windy's body.

Abdul Malik, head of the Padang Search and Rescue Office, confirmed that the missing woman had been found dead and that recovery efforts were under way. The operation involved rescue personnel, police, military representatives, disaster management officials and local volunteers.

Dangerous Terrain Complicates Robo Waterfall Rescue

Recovering Windy's body presented further difficulties because of the steep and slippery terrain surrounding the waterfall. Rescuers encountered extremely challenging conditions while attempting to reach the location where she was found.

Roni, commander of the local Basarnas rescue post, explained that the difficult terrain required additional safety equipment. Personnel reportedly navigated a near-vertical cliff during the recovery operation, which took approximately five hours.

Following the evacuation, Windy's body was handed over to her family. The rescue operation ended after authorities confirmed her recovery, bringing the search that began on Thursday afternoon to a close.