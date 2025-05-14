A woman has gone viral after posting a posted a brief but incendiary TikTok clip, followed by a series of fat-shaming videos on Tiktok, saying that there should be a weight limit for Pilates. This short clip quickly amassed thousands of views and a flood of negative comments.

Critics accused her of fat-shaming and questioned the validity of her stance. Many pointed out that her content seemed aimed at provoking outrage rather than sparking genuine debate. Her short angry rant was met with a wave of criticism, negative comments, and real-life drawbacks that serve as a reminder that actions have consequences, especially on the internet.

The Incident on Tiktok

In a now-deleted video, user 'succulentaddict8' explicitly stated that people over 200 lbs shouldn't be allowed to participate in Pilates classes, causing a frenzy of angry comments on the app. She started out the video by saying 'This might be a hot take...' and then doubled down on her statement, saying that 'fat' people with a 'gut' should not be allowed to instruct Pilates classes. 'Sorry, not sorry', she stated. She further captioned the post with the text, 'Go to a gym people. you don't belong in a Pilates class.' She wrapped up the video by emphasising, 'Is this even real? Is this America? Standards are so ****in' low.'

In addition to her first viral video, she posted a number of videos to further illustrate her point, all of which were inundated with views and comments mostly in the negative, criticising her for her fat-shaming comments. The comments remained largely hostile, with many calling her out for her unkind remarks.

A marked number of critics also pointed out that there was a possibility that she had posted the videos themselves for 'rage bait' purposes, seeing as how she had nearly 30,000 followers but not much engagement on her other less polarising videos on Tiktok. Her Youtube account, boasting 15,000 subscribers, is also mostly dedicated to identifying, growing, and how-to videos on the care of succulents.

The Apology

She later deleted her fat-shaming clips, following them up with an apology video stating that 'I think the reason I posted them was because there are some insecurities in me or some self hate'. In her teary-eyed apology, she continues, 'It's just so toxic and I'm just so sorry about that.' She captioned the video with the message 'My last few videos were not okay, I deleted them and I feel so embarrassed for my nasty behaviour. I'm so sorry if I made you feel any sort of way.'

@succulentaddict8 My last few videos were not okay, I deleted them and I feel so embarrassed for my nasty behavior. I’m so sorry if I made you feel any sort of way. ♬ original sound - Succulent Addict

The Consequences of her Actions

Netizens are sceptical of her apology, saying 'Girl don't apologise that's who you really are.' and 'You SAID EXACTLY what you MEANT!' Another comment mentioned that they believed her apology, but they doubted she would have apologised if the backlash hadn't been so swift and consequential.

As a consequence of the backlash online, her gym membership has been revoked. Her place of employment has also been receiving complaints about her video due to her behaviour, and her other video posts are filled with comments such as 'I was fully expecting her to be so tea and i feel lied too' and 'You do Pilates? Couldn't tell.'

In a world where personal opinions can go viral in minutes, exercising caution and thinking about the impact of one's words has never been more important. This incident serves as a cautionary tale for anyone tempted to voice controversial views without considering the wider consequences.