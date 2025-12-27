A 65-year-old woman was fatally stabbed in a Palm Beach Gardens Barnes & Noble in an apparently random attack. The suspect, 40-year-old Antonio Roderick Moore, told investigators he acted on a sudden 'fight or flight' impulse and had no prior contact with the victim.

The incident occurred on Dec. 22, during one of the busiest shopping nights of the holiday season, prompting questions about how potentially dangerous individuals remain free and unsupervised in public spaces.

The crime also left the local community reeling and calling for judicial accountability, noticing that there was no 'national outrage'. Commenters on a Facebook post say it's because a victim is a white middle-aged woman and the suspect is a person of color.

Moore's Motive in Killing 65-Year-Old Woman

Police reports indicate that Moore is from Georgia and had only been in Palm Beach a week prior. On the evening of the attack, he carried red and blue bags while charging his phone inside the store.

He then reportedly took out a fixed-blade knife from his jacket pocket and stabbed Rita B. Loncharich, who was the closest person to him, for no reason. Officers found Loncharich unresponsive with a knife embedded in her back.

She later died during surgery at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach. Witnesses provided descriptions leading police to a wooded area approximately 1,500 feet from the store, where Moore was taken into custody without incident. Moore faces first-degree murder charges and is currently at the county jail without bail.

Community Outrage Over 'Racial Discrimination'

The attack prompted a flood of reactions on Facebook. Many expressed anger at judges and lawyers, suggesting they should be held accountable for letting dangerous individuals remain free. One commenter wrote, 'Hold the lawyers and judges accountable that enabled this person to walk the streets to hunt his next innocent victim. They are accomplices'. Another echoed this sentiment: 'The judges that kept letting him out need to be financially and criminally liable'.

Some users focused on public safety and personal responsibility. 'If you let your dog loose and it kills someone you are personally responsible for its actions. Should be the same with criminals. Lawyers judges etc should do time with the criminals', one user argued. Others emphasised the need for vigilance and protective measures, with one saying, 'That's why I'm armed 24/7 (& proficient) Head on a swivel'.

Several comments also discussed the randomness of the attack and mental health. 'Unfortunately we are living in times where officers needs to be station everywhere. So sorry you've lost your life to someone who is mentally challenged. My thoughts and prayers are with your family and I hope there will be more help out there for individuals who are mentally unstable 🙏🏼'.

Others drew attention to perceived racial dynamics in public reactions. A Facebook user commented, 'Now you're acknowledging the stereotypes you know it's bad. Not all of them...but always them', while another added a voice in support, 'Yes! We're living in a time of reversed racial discrimination!'

There were also users who responded darkly on the suspect's actions, suggesting that Moore should be shot using a .22 calibre gunshot to the head to remove them, and their offspring, from the society. '22 behind the ear just takes a second to get that THING out of the Gene pool The cost is less than a dollar'.