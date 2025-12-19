Greg Biffle, a retired NASCAR star, has tragically returned to the headlines following a devastating plane crash in North Carolina. As fans and family mourn the loss of the victims of the crash, many are revisiting the controversies that shadowed his personal life long before this tragedy.

In August 2018, a North Carolina jury found that Greg Biffle had violated the privacy of his ex-wife, Nicole Lunders, by installing security cameras inside their bedroom and bathroom areas. The case followed a 12-day trial that focused on the details of where the cameras were placed, what they recorded, and how those recordings affected Lunders during the marriage and its collapse.

Court filings showed that Biffle said the cameras were installed because he believed household staff were stealing from him. He testified that the bathroom cameras were aimed at a closet area where valuables were kept and not at the toilet or shower. However, Lunders' attorney Amy Simpson said the cameras still captured nude images of Lunders at her vanity, beside the tub, and in areas where she exited the shower.

Jury Findings And Disputed Claims

The jury concluded that Biffle invaded Lunders' privacy but did not invade the privacy of her mother, who also spent time in rooms where cameras were present. Lunders also alleged that Biffle shared the images with third parties, an accusation he denied throughout the proceedings. These findings narrowed the case to a specific privacy violation involving Lunders alone, rather than a broader pattern involving others.

Biffle's attorney, John Buric, said the jury became deadlocked when deciding whether to award punitive damages. To avoid a mistrial, which would have required an entirely new trial, Biffle agreed to accept the punitive damages award. Buric said the legal and financial calculations made acceptance preferable, given the statutory cap and the cost of restarting the case.

Although the jury initially awarded £370,000 (approximately $500,000) in punitive damages, North Carolina law caps such awards at £185,000 (approximately $250,000) or three times actual damages, whichever is higher. The final judgment was therefore expected to total £185,001 (approximately $250,001). This cap is what ultimately decided how much Biffle was ordered to pay, regardless of the higher figure initially returned by the jury.

Buric described the result as favourable, noting that Lunders sought £4.07 million (approximately $5.5 million) for herself and £2.52 million (approximately $3.4 million) for her mother.

Marriage Breakdown And Related Lawsuits

Lunders and Biffle dated for several years before marrying in October 2007. They separated in March 2015, with divorce papers filed a year later. They share a daughter who was seven years old at the time of the trial. Court filings also revealed that Biffle claimed the cameras showed Lunders engaged in an alleged affair with her tennis instructor, whom Biffle later sued separately for alienation of affection.

Biffle's Career And Later Developments

Greg Biffle won 19 Cup races across 510 starts between 2002 and 2016 with Roush Fenway Racing, alongside championship titles in the 2000 Truck Series and the 2002 Xfinity Series.

On 18 December, US reports confirmed that Biffle was among seven people killed in a plane crash near Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina. Authorities said the aircraft, registered to his company, crashed during a landing attempt, with reports indicating that Biffle, his wife Cristina Grossu Biffle, and their children were among those onboard.