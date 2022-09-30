A California woman, Hannah Star Esser, has been accused of killing a man by ramming her car into him following a dispute over the cat.

The 20-year-old woman was driving around in Cypress on Sunday night when she ended up having an argument with 43-year-old Victor Anthony Luis over a cat.

Both of them got out of their cars, and Esser started to record the argument while accusing the man of trying to run over the cat. She then returned to her car, turned around, drove towards Luis and hit him. Luis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man "was launched up onto the hood and windshield and flipped several times before he landed in the street," according to the District Attorney.

"Esser is accused of intentionally driving into Victor, striking him with the right front of her car," the statement continued.

"This action showed a complete disregard for human life," Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "The Orange County District Attorney's Office will ensure that this random act of violence targeting a stranger will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

The woman was arrested on Sunday and had an initial court appearance on Tuesday. She is scheduled to be arraigned on October 13.

She has been charged with murder and is detained on $1 million bail, according to a report on CBS News. She faces 25 years to life if convicted of the felony count of murder.

A spokesperson for the district attorney's office said that the crime is still under investigation since it is not clear whether a cat was actually involved.

Luis, a father of five daughters, was killed in front of his apartment building and "died in his only brother's arms," per a statement from his family. "This senseless act of violence has robbed the world of a bright light who will never be forgotten," it added.