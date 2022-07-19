A 44-year-old man has been found guilty of murdering his daughter by crushing her to death in an alleged fit of rage.

Nigel Malt, 44, ran over his daughter twice outside the latter's home in West Winch, Norfolk earlier this year in January. He was estranged from his wife and children and was living separately at a different address.

The 19-year-old woman, Lauren Malt, was with her boyfriend when the incident took place. Norwich Crown Court heard that Nigel Malt had even tried to attack her boyfriend with a crowbar and was "consumed with anger."

He first revered his car and knocked his daughter over, and then drove over her a second time, claiming that he thought she was a wheelie bin, according to a report in The Mirror.

The court heard that after running over her twice, Malt put her into the passenger seat and took her to the hospital in King's Lynn, where she was pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination revealed that she died of traumatic injuries to her chest and abdomen and "was effectively crushed to death."

"Having knocked her to the ground he then reversed his car over her. He stopped, then he drove the car forward again over her body. These actions killed Lauren Malt, and later examination of her body revealed bruising, lacerations and crushing injuries to her head, torso, arms and legs," said prosecutor Andrew Jackson.

The prosecution also played audio and CCTV recordings of the incident in the court wherein the woman could be heard screaming. The audio and video recordings were captured by the horrified neighbours as well.

Nigel Malt had also been accused of assaulting his estranged wife in 2021. He had been arrested and released on bail with conditions not to contact his wife. However, on January 23 this year, he went to see his wife at the place of her work and later went to her house, where he got into an argument with his daughter and her boyfriend.

Lauran Malt asked him to leave, but he threatened the boyfriend with a crowbar and ran over her. "The defendant's relationship with his family was broken and it was something he wasn't prepared to accept," added the prosecutor. He is due to be sentenced on August 26th.