A video has resurfaced showing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. referring to Ghislaine Maxwell, the convicted associate of Jeffrey Epstein, as 'wonderful to me' and 'kind'. Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence for conspiring with Epstein to sexually abuse minors. Critics noted that Kennedy's comments did not acknowledge the victims or the severity of her offences.

RFK Jr on Ghislaine Maxwell:



"She was always wonderful to me. And, you know, kind."



*Maxwell is serving a 20 year prison sentence for conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors. (2024)pic.twitter.com/3cwmH1FHoB — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) January 17, 2026

Many social media users responded critically, saying that calling a convicted child molester 'wonderful' reflects a disconnect from the harm caused. One commentator described the statement as 'not empathy for victims, not disgust, just nostalgia for his own comfort', noting how privileged men sometimes shield or polish the reputations of powerful enablers. Another user sarcastically asked whether Kennedy had been 'on the island of young girls and maybe boys too'.

Why Maxwell Was 'Kind' to RFK Jr.

Further criticism explained that Maxwell's kindness was selective, targeting those who were wealthy or influential. A widely shared comment noted that her behaviour towards Kennedy reflected his elite status rather than genuine morality, writing: 'She was kind to you...not because she was naturally kind...because you're a member of the elite...you're a Kennedy...she saw you as someone who could do something for her'.

Kennedy's previous praises drew immediate condemnation for its apparent minimisation of Maxwell's crimes. Commenters emphasised that recognising her 'kindness' to him personally ignores that she facilitated sexual abuse for wealthy clients, which led to her 20-year sentence.

Some also showed both disbelief and anger, with users emphasising that kindness to the elite does not negate criminal actions. One commentator wrote, 'No one ever said Maxwell's customer service to wealthy men was subpar...it's the girls she was providing to these wealthy men that broke the law'.

RFK Jr.'s Ties to Epstein-Maxwell

Kennedy has publicly acknowledged that he flew on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet twice in the early 1990s. Once with his then‑wife and children to visit family in Florida, and a second time on a family trip to South Dakota. He said these were innocent trips and occurred 'before anybody knew about Jeffrey Epstein's nefarious issues'.

According to interview transcripts released by the US Justice Department, Maxwell confirmed she knew Kennedy through their mutual connection with Epstein and said she had never observed inappropriate behaviour by Kennedy. However, she did not suggest any substantive criminal link between them.

Epstein and Maxwell moved in elite social circles in the 1980s and 1990s that included various high‑profile figures. Some historical reports indicate Maxwell was acquainted with other members of the Kennedy family and attended social events involving the Kennedys decades ago.

Kennedy's name has appeared in public documents related to Epstein's network; travel logs and contact lists include his name, which is consistent with his admitted flights and social proximity at the time. But RFK Jr. defended that this does not imply criminal activity or any involvement in sex‑trafficking.

Where is Ghislaine Maxwell Now

Maxwell is currently continuing her 20‑year federal prison sentence. Her team has filed a petition to overturn her conviction, arguing that 'substantial new evidence' shows her trial was unfair and that constitutional violations occurred.

Her lawyers claim that evidence which could have led to her exoneration was withheld or misrepresented at trial. This legal manoeuvre is ongoing and could extend into 2026 as she seeks court review.

At present, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) continues to review and release the massive archive of documents connected to the sex‑trafficking investigations of Epstein and Maxwell under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. Officials say they are making 'substantial progress' but have released only a small fraction so far, with protections for victims' identities slowing the process.