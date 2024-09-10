Chris Donnelly, known for his insights on social media business practices, has highlighted a case of workplace exploitation in his latest video. The story centers around Daisy, an employee who faced relentless demands from her boss, James.

Despite her repeated late nights and weekends without additional pay, James dismissed her concerns with a call for more "flexibility." Daisy's response, a plea for manageable hours and additional support, underscores a growing issue in today's work culture—where employees are pushed to their limits without proper compensation or consideration.

In the video, Donnelly describes how Daisy was consistently required to work late nights and weekends. He then shares Daisy's frustrated response to this excessive workload.

James's Relentless Demands

"Good morning, James. I stayed late again last night, finishing the project plan you requested. It's the third weekend of a row morning," Daisy wrote. Much to Daisy's chagrin, her boss replied: "Thanks for that. I need you to come in this weekend, too."

Daisy argued that her schedule was unsustainable, as she had been working late on weekends for several weeks. James responded that she needed to be more flexible to advance. Daisy acknowledged the demands of her position but insisted that her workload was excessive. She asked if they could discuss adjusting her hours or providing additional support.

James redirected Daisy to focus on the tasks at hand instead of answering her. However, he assured her that he had her back. Donnelly argues that James's actions suggest otherwise when Daisy seeks his help.

In a separate instance, Daisy messaged James to check in, mentioning that she was still at the office working on the client reports after another long day. "Thanks for the update, Daisy. I know it's late, but could you update the client presentation for tomorrow morning?" James replied, emphasising its urgency.

When Daisy mentioned it was already quite late, James urged her to push through, promising her some time off the following week. Daisy eventually agreed, saying, "Okay, I'll do my best, but we need to talk about my workload. This pace isn't sustainable."

On another morning, Daisy informed James: "Just as a heads up, I've started on the financial reviews you asked for yesterday and should be done by lunch."

Instead of acknowledging her progress, James added yet another task to her plate:

"After you finish, can you start on the audit I just sent through? We need preliminary findings by Monday to present." Daisy pushed back, noting the intensity of the assignment:

"James, that's a big task to start off Saturday." James's response was both direct and dismissive: "I know. But we need to get a head start on this. I wouldn't ask if it wasn't important."

From these interactions, it's evident that James was little concerned about Daisy's personal life or the increasing stress she was experiencing.

Daisy's Formal Complaint

Realising that direct communication with James wasn't producing any results, Daisy decided to take a more formal approach by contacting HR. In her email, she stated:

"Dear HR team, I'm writing to express my concerns regarding the continuous long hours and weekend work expected of me, directed by my manager, James.

"Despite multiple discussions about balancing my workload, there has been no change, and I find myself routinely working late and on weekends without additional support or compensation. I look forward to your guidance on this matter."

HR responded promptly, stating:

"Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We take the wellbeing of our employees very seriously, and we will look into the concerns you raised about your work hours and management expectations. We will discuss this further with your manager and review the current workload distribution in your department. Please expect a follow-up meeting to be scheduled."

Despite the prompt response from HR, Daisy's situation remained unchanged. Her workload continued to increase, and she was still expected to work weekends and late nights. Daisy was soon frustrated by the lack of concrete progress. After another follow-up with HR, she again expressed her concerns:

"I appreciate your prompt response and willingness to discuss this. However, there has been no change in the expectations from my manager, and I was informed to continue as usual until further notice. This situation is becoming increasingly difficult, and I urge a more immediate review."

By this point, Daisy's patience was wearing thin. She had hoped for a more rapid resolution but was caught in the same cycle. Her concerns were dismissed, and it became apparent to her that both HR and her manager were not taking the issue seriously enough.

HR's next reply only exacerbated Daisy's frustration. They acknowledged her complaint but offered few immediate solutions:

"We have spoken with your manager and are currently working to implement strategies for improved team workload management. We understand the urgency of the situation. In the meantime, we encourage you to utilise any accrued vacation time."

Daisy found this response unsatisfactory. While the suggestion to take leave was potentially beneficial in the short term, it did not address the underlying cause of her burnout—the excessive workload and weekend requirements.

Daisy's Decision To Resign

Feeling unheard and exhausted, Daisy made the difficult decision to quit. Her final message to HR was clear and concise:

"I have decided to seek opportunities elsewhere where my work-life balance is respected. Please accept my resignation immediately."

This marked the breaking point for Daisy, who had endured far too long without meaningful change. In a conversation over direct messages, she shared that after her resignation, both HR and her manager made last-ditch efforts to convince her to stay. James, in particular, fought hard to retain her, but the damage was done by then.

Daisy's experience is not an isolated incident. According to Telus's Mental Health Index, nearly half (44 percent) of UK workers report feeling mentally and/or physically exhausted at the end of their workday.

The research found that the figures for the UK exceeded those of both the US (34 percent) and Canada (42 percent). The survey of 2,000 UK employees also revealed that over half (56 percent) are experiencing burnout. Excessive workloads were identified as the primary culprit, affecting 30 percent of those surveyed.

An alarming 19 percent of those who reported feeling burnt out attributed this to excessive personal demands, 11 percent cited a lack of recognition for their work, and 8 percent felt unsupported in their roles.

For example, a boss refused to grant sick leave to an employee who had lost their home in a fire, demonstrating a lack of empathy. Another employee quit because they were compelled to pay for drinks during a company celebration.

Daisy's story is a stark reminder of the growing burnout crisis in the workplace. With many employees facing excessive workloads and unsupportive employers, companies must prioritise employee wellbeing to prevent further attrition and maintain a healthy work environment.