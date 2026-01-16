The Trump administration has released a sweeping list of sporting events whose athletes will be exempt from a broad visa ban affecting nearly 40 countries, clearing the way for competitors to participate in everything from NFL games to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed off on the exemptions in a cable sent to all US embassies and consulates on Wednesday, according to Fox News. The decision follows President Donald Trump's 16 December proclamation banning visa issuances to citizens of 39 countries and the Palestinian Authority.

'Only a small subset of travelers for the World Cup, Olympics and Paralympics, and other major sporting events will qualify for the exception,' the State Department message stated.

Which Sports Make The Cut

The exemption covers an expansive range of professional and amateur competitions. Athletes, coaches, and support staff travelling for events run by the NFL, NBA, WNBA, Major League Baseball, NHL, NASCAR, Formula 1, UFC, WWE, and Major League Soccer will all be permitted entry. The Professional Women's Hockey League was also named on cable.

College sports received similar treatment. The National Collegiate Athletic Association, International University Sports Federation, and even Little League Baseball made the list. Golf enthusiasts will note that the PGA, LPGA, and LIV Golf were all included alongside Major League Rugby and All Elite Wrestling.

The Special Olympics, Pan-American Games, Para Pan-American Games, Paralympic Games, and events sanctioned by US National Governing Bodies are also covered. Events hosted by the International Military Sports Council and official FIFA competitions rounded out the list.

Fans And Media Still Blocked

Foreign spectators, journalists, and corporate sponsors hoping to attend these events remain subject to the travel restrictions unless they qualify through a separate exemption, the Associated Press reported. The administration has offered no indication of when or whether that might change.

This could prove complicated for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which the United States is co-hosting with Canada and Mexico. Fans from several participating nations may find themselves unable to cheer on their teams in person. The same applies to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where supporters from affected countries could be barred from attending their athletes' events.

Countries Under Full And Partial Bans

The full travel ban covers 20 nations: Afghanistan, Burkina Faso, Chad, the Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Laos, Libya, Mali, Myanmar, Niger, Sierra Leone, Somalia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, and Yemen. Holders of Palestinian Authority-issued passports are also included in the complete ban.

A partial ban applies to 18 additional countries: Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Burundi, Cuba, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Ivory Coast, Malawi, Mauritania, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Togo, Venezuela, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Citizens from these nations face restrictions but are not subject to a complete entry prohibition.

Room For Expansion

The State Department cable indicated the list of exempt sporting events could grow. Other leagues and competitions may be added over time as the administration continues to refine its immigration policies whilst hosting major international tournaments on American soil.

Trump's original December proclamation had delegated the decision on which additional sporting events would receive exemptions to Rubio. Wednesday's cable represents the first concrete implementation of that authority, with the State Department confirming the Secretary had determined these events qualified under the terms of the executive order.

With the World Cup just months away, the exemptions represent a crucial step in ensuring competitions can proceed as planned.