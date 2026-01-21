The race to replace the International Space Station has entered a decisive phase, with the world's first commercial space station now physically coming together. Haven-1, a privately funded orbital outpost developed by US firm Vast, has reached a major construction milestone, marking a tangible step towards a post-ISS era in low-Earth orbit.

With the ISS scheduled for retirement before the end of the decade, NASA is relying on private industry to ensure a continuous human presence in space.

Yet the agency's plans remain under pressure, as formal requirements for its next-generation commercial stations are still unpublished. Against this uncertain backdrop, Haven-1 is emerging as the most advanced of several competing concepts.

Although originally expected to launch in mid-2026, the station is now targeting the first quarter of 2027. Vast's leadership insists the revised timeline reflects realism rather than delay, positioning Haven-1 years ahead of rival projects and potentially reshaping the commercial space landscape.

A Time Crunch for NASA

NASA's Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations programme is designed to transition operations from the ISS to privately owned stations. Four major contenders are vying for future contracts: Voyager Technologies, Axiom Space, Blue Origin, and Vast.

While NASA is expected to select one or two providers later this year, the clock is ticking, with less than five years remaining before the ISS is decommissioned.

Haven-1, the world's first commercial space station and America’s next space station, is now fully welded and will soon begin testing ahead of integration. pic.twitter.com/I32vANJ0VQ — Vast (@vast) September 18, 2025

Industry executives and lawmakers alike have expressed frustration at the lack of clarity. Without a formal request for proposals, companies are being forced to design systems without knowing the exact requirements they will be judged against. For Vast, this uncertainty has encouraged a pragmatic approach: building a smaller, interim station capable of short-duration missions rather than waiting for final rules.

'This is obviously our first space station, and we're moving as safely and as fast as we can', said Vast chief executive Max Haot via an interview with Ars Technica. 'It will be building the world's first commercial space station from scratch in under four years.'

From Factory Floor To Orbit

Haven-1's primary structure was completed in early January, following acceptance testing late last year. The project has now entered clean-room integration, with engineers installing thermal control systems, propulsion hardware, interior shells and avionics. Final assembly is expected by the autumn, followed by an intensive NASA test campaign at the Plum Brook facility in Ohio.

The station will launch uncrewed aboard a Falcon 9 rocket, allowing engineers to verify systems in orbit before any astronauts arrive. Vast expects this checkout phase to last as little as two weeks, after which it hopes to receive approval to dock a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

'We are holding pressure. We are controlling attitude. These checkouts can happen very quickly', Haot said, adding that crewed missions could follow soon after if all safety benchmarks are met.

Short Missions, Long Ambitions

Haven-1 is designed for missions of around two weeks, with up to four crew rotations during its planned three-year lifespan. Vast has already secured one fully contracted mission with SpaceX and holds options for additional flights. While the station could potentially support a 30-day mission, its primary role is to serve as a proving ground.

The company's longer-term vision extends beyond Haven-1. Its follow-on station, Haven-2, would feature multiple modules, increased power and expanded docking capability, using largely the same systems refined on the first platform. Vast says this incremental approach reduces technical risk while accelerating readiness for continuous habitation by 2030.

Beyond government contracts, Vast is also courting international partners and private customers. While orbital tourism remains limited, Haot believes commercial research, manufacturing and emerging spacefaring nations will be key to long-term profitability.

'Whoever has a platform up there with flight crew, facilities, and power will be the one unlocking the orbital economy', he said. 'We want to be ready when that moment comes.'