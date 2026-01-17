NASA has officially begun rollout of the Artemis 2 rocket to the launch pad ahead of a potential launch date as early as February. The move marks a significant milestone for the mission that will carry four astronauts on the first crewed trip to the Moon in more than 50 years.

On Saturday, NASA transported its Artemis 2 rocket to the launch pad at Kennedy Space Centre in Florida. The 98-metre (322-foot) rocket began its 4-kilometre journey from the Vehicle Assembly Building early in the morning, with the move taking until nightfall to complete. Thousands of the space centre's employees and their families gathered to witness the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket's long-awaited rollout.

Historic Rollout

Among those present during the move was NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and the four astronauts officially assigned to the Artemis 2 voyage.

'What a great day to be here,' said the voyage's crew commander Reid Wiseman. 'It is awe-inspiring.'

'This one feels a lot different, putting crew on the rocket and taking the crew around the moon,' said NASA's John Honeycutt ahead of the rollout.

Transporting the Rocket

The Artemis 2 rocket, an SLS rocket weighing 5 million kilograms with an Orion crew capsule on top, was moved using a massive crawler-transporter. The transporter is the same one used for the Apollo and shuttle eras, though it has been upgraded for the rocket's added weight. This is the second SLS rocket, as the first sent an empty Orion capsule into orbit around the Moon in November 2022.

During the 10-day mission, the crew will test critical life support systems, conduct medical experiments in deep space, and verify that all spacecraft systems can support human life beyond low Earth orbit. The astronauts will also capture imagery of Earth and the Moon whilst travelling approximately 370,000 kilometres from home.

The Artemis 2 voyage faced delays due to issues found during the initial test flight, such as heat shield damage and other problems with the capsule. In the upcoming voyage, the astronauts will not land on the moon nor orbit it. This will be done by the Artemis 3 voyage, which is still years away.

Testing Before Launch

NASA is set to conduct a fuelling test when the rocket arrives on the launch pad. The test could come as soon as early February before officials confirm a launch date. NASA has five launch opportunities in the first half of February before the window shifts to March.

'We've, I think, zero intention of communicating an actual launch date,' Isaacman told reporters, at least until the fuelling test is completed.

The Astronauts of Artemis 2

Aside from Wiseman, joining him are fellow longtime astronauts, Christina Koch and Victor Glover, who will serve as the ship's pilot. Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen rounds out the lineup for the 10-day mission. They will be the first people to fly to the moon since the Apollo 17 mission, with astronauts Gene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt making the trip in 1972.

In total, only 12 people have ever walked on the Moon, all during NASA's Apollo programme between 1969 and 1972.

'They are so fired up that we are headed back to the Moon,' said Wiseman. 'They just want to see humans as far away from Earth as possible discovering the unknown.'