NASA and international observers confirm that Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) will reach its closest point to the Sun—known as perihelion—on 20 January 2026. Various reports claim that this close solar approach will cause the comet's already faint glow to intensify, offering enhanced viewing opportunities, but only under specific conditions and in certain regions of the globe.

While the comet's perihelion marks a peak in activity, scientists are emphasising that it won't be a dramatic naked-eye event for most people. Instead, observers must adjust their expectations, understanding that brightness increases and viewing windows are nuanced and dependent on location and sunlight interference.

A Closer Look at the Comet's Solar Brush

Polish astronomer Kacper Wierzchoś discovered Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) in March 2024 and has since been monitored as it journeys inward from the distant Oort Cloud toward the inner Solar System.

At perihelion on 20 January 2026, the comet will pass roughly 0.57 astronomical units from the Sun—just over half the distance between the Earth and our star. At this point, the intense solar heat and radiation will cause more of the comet's icy material to sublimate, forming a brighter and more visible coma as dust and gas stream away from its nucleus.

According to early observations and modelling, this perihelion passage should increase the comet's brightness to a peak that is measurable with binoculars or small telescopes under dark skies.

However, it still will most likely remain too faint for unaided naked-eye viewing for the vast majority of skywatchers.

Why Visibility is Not What Many Expected

Initial hopes for Comet Wierzchos suggested it might brighten dramatically around perihelion. But recent updates have moderated those expectations, demonstrating just how unpredictable cometary brightness can be.

Astronomers note that the comet's predicted peak magnitude of around +8.5 places it well below the threshold for naked-eye visibility for most observers. By comparison, the limit for seeing faint celestial objects without optical aid is generally around magnitude +6 under ideal dark-sky conditions.

This means that while the comet's passage close to the Sun will stimulate more activity and dust production, most of that glow will be subtle and easily lost against the Sun's glare, especially close to perihelion itself.

Where and When You Can Watch

Observers in the Southern Hemisphere will have the best chance of seeing Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) near perihelion on 20 January 2026, as the comet will sit about 22 degrees from the Sun in the sky, making it low and challenging but potentially accessible to dedicated stargazers using binoculars.

Many published articles claim that in most parts of the Northern Hemisphere, direct views around perihelion will be extremely difficult or impossible due to the comet's proximity to the Sun in the sky, especially at dusk and dawn.

The best opportunities for northern observers will come later, around mid-February 2026, when the comet makes its closest approach to Earth and moves further from the Sun's glare. It may be more easily tracked with binoculars or modest telescopes as it fades from its perihelion peak.

What This Means for Stargazers

For many amateur astronomers and casual skywatchers, the story of Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) is a reminder of the dynamic nature of comet observation. Expectations must align with physical reality: perihelion will illuminate the comet, but visibility is governed by its faint overall brightness and solar glare that obscures sightlines near the Sun.

Seasoned observers stress that patience and careful planning will yield the most rewarding views—especially from regions where the comet can be seen low on the horizon and during optimal dark-sky conditions. Meanwhile, NASA continues to track the comet's progress closely, offering updated predictions as the event draws near.

Whether you're armed with a pair of binoculars or a modest telescope, dedicating time to understand the visibility timeline will make the fleeting encounter with Comet C/2024 E1 (Wierzchos) feel well worth the wait.