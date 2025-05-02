Microsoft's hefty Xbox price hike ain't just stomping on gamers' dreams - it's the canary in the retail coal mine. The bean counters at Microsoft have just whacked every Xbox product with eye-watering price hikes.

Now, gamers eyeing the powerful Xbox Series X are in for a surprise with a £75.20 ($100) price increase that has been announced, a 20% jump for the gaming console that first hit shelves in 2020.

What's Getting More Expensive? A Detailed List

The cost of games, controllers, and various accessories is also set to rise, and the Xbox Series S will see a similar increase.

'We understand that these changes are challenging, and they were made with careful consideration given market conditions and the rising cost of development,' the Satya Nadella-led tech behemoth said in a post on the Xbox support website.

'Looking ahead, we continue to focus on offering more ways to play more games across any screen and ensuring value for Xbox players,' the company added.

Here's a detailed look at the new pricing, which went into effect on 1 May 2025:

The 512 GB Xbox Series S now costs £285.92 ($379.99), up from £225.73 ($299.99).

To upgrade to the 1TB Xbox Series S, you will now need to spend £323.55 ($429.99), up from £263.35 ($349.99).

The new price for the digital-only Xbox Series X is £413.84 ($549.99), up from £338.59 ($449.99).

The standard Xbox Series X now costs £451.46 ($599.99), a rise from its previous price of £376.22 ($499.99).

The premium Xbox Series X 2TB Galaxy Special Edition is now listed at £549.28 ($729.99), compared to its former price of £451.46 ($599.99).

Picking up a standard Xbox Wireless Controller will now cost £48.90 ($64.99).

Xbox Wireless Controllers with colour finishes are now priced at £52.66 ($69.99).

The Special Edition version of the Xbox Wireless Controller now sells for £60.19 ($79.99).

The Limited Edition Xbox Wireless Controller has been increased to £67.71 ($89.99), previously priced at £60.19 ($79.99).

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 core set now costs £112.86 ($149.99), up from £105.34 ($139.99).

To get the complete Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 set, buyers will now pay £150.48 ($99.99), which was £135.43 ($179.99).

The Xbox Stereo Headset now costs £48.90 ($64.99).

Finally, the Xbox Wireless Headset has increased in price to £90.29 ($119.99) from its previous price of £82.76 ($109.99).

Price Surges For Games And Accessories

If you're already a proud owner of a current-generation Xbox, get ready – game prices are heading north starting this holiday season. The announcement detailed that first-party titles, meaning those crafted and released by Microsoft or its own gaming studios, will now carry a £60.19 ($79.99) price tag.

Xbox is raising prices on Series S and X hardware up $80-$100 USD.



Some first party Xbox games will also be going up to $80 later this year. pic.twitter.com/MouiCS9xgh — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 1, 2025

'Those titles purchased on the Xbox Store have the benefit of Xbox Play Anywhere, allowing players to buy a title once and play on console and PC at no additional cost,' Microsoft said. The tech giant added, 'This update will apply to physical and digital versions. That said, different games and expansions will continue to be offered at a variety of price points.'

Layoffs And Cancellations Rock The Industry

This generation hasn't been the smoothest ride for Microsoft's Xbox hardware business. The company recently revealed to investors that console sales had seen a downturn of approximately 6% in the preceding quarter.

Look at that Xbox growth, and people tell me Xbox is dead lol. pic.twitter.com/kSYeUp6mmG — xboxseriesx🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@ukgamer123) May 1, 2025

However, this announcement arrives amid a tough economic climate for the wider video game world. For nearly three years, the industry has grappled with a crisis of game cancellations and significant job losses.

Adding to these woes, President Donald Trump's recently implemented aggressive tariffs, essentially taxes on imported goods like video game consoles are further muddying the waters.