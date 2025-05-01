Is Microsoft Teams letting workers down? A seemingly minor hiccup with Microsoft Teams has sparked a fierce debate about workplace surveillance and managerial trust.

After an employee's status appeared as 'away' all day, his manager accused him of lying about working—despite his reassurances that he'd been 'cracking on with everything.' The exchange, shared online on 29 April, has since gone viral, fuelling scrutiny over how digital tools are misused in remote management.

The Incident and the Viral Conversation

A manager named George questioned his employee Josh after noticing his Microsoft Teams status showed him as 'away' for an entire day. George's message was blunt: 'Why does your Teams keep showing that you are away? Please explain.' Josh responded that he had no idea why his status was idle.

Despite Josh's reassurance, George pressed further: 'It's been like that all day, though,' he said. Frustrated, Josh pointed out that he'd just sent a presentation and was on a call earlier that day. Yet, George's suspicion persisted: 'Are you lying to me?' he asked.

The conversation ended with George telling Josh, 'Make sure it doesn't go idle again. It is important,' implying that the status was a reflection of productivity. The incident was shared by Ben Askins, a UK career expert, who highlighted how such a reliance on Teams status can create confusing performance assessments and create mistrust in the workplace.

The Flawed Reliance on Status Indicators

Microsoft Teams, a widely used communication platform, often receives criticism for its performance and usability issues. Users report slow loading times, lag, and frequent glitches that make real-time collaboration frustrating. Many say that the app's interface is cluttered and confusing, making simple functions harder to access.

More significantly, Teams' status indicator — which shows whether a user is 'active', 'away', or 'offline' — isn't always accurate or reliable. An employee might be working intensively but appear 'away' if they haven't interacted with the app recently.

This unreliability only serves to worsen managers' suspicions, especially when they equate presence with work. As one IT specialist noted, 'Teams status will change even when you're actively working on your PC. If you're not tabbing back into Teams every five minutes, it'll show you as 'away' — even if you're writing reports or on the phone.'

Micromanagement and Toxic Work Cultures

The incident with George and Josh shows off a broader problem: managers who depend on digital statuses rather than actual output. Many employees feel that judging performance based on a blinking icon or status is unfair and counterproductive. 'It's a very easy conversation,' Ben Askins explained. 'Just ask, 'What have you done today?' Instead of relying on a status light, managers should focus on what work has been completed.'

Critics argue that such micromanagement creates a toxic environment, damaging trust and destroying motivation. Comments online have called out George's behaviour as 'toxic' and 'a red flag for red flags'.

Microsoft Teams: A Platform with Limitations

Beyond individual management issues, users of Microsoft Teams say that the program itself has notable flaws that worsen frustrations. Users complain about slow synchronisation, frequent crashes, and a cluttered interface that makes finding files or participating in meetings cumbersome.

Users say that features like limited channels, rigid permissions, and poor organisation of files make Teams less effective for larger teams or complex projects. Notification settings are often criticised as being overly basic, leading to missed messages or information overload. Additionally, issues with file downloads, version control, and meeting connectivity can hamper day-to-day work.

Is the Platform Unreliable or Just Poorly Managed?

While some blame Teams' technical shortcomings, the core issue often lies in how managers interpret and depend on the platform. As one IT worker pointed out, 'Teams will say you're away even if you're working. It's just the app's limitation, not the user's fault.'

The real question is whether organisations should rely on these digital statuses for performance assessment. The agreement among workplace experts is that output — the actual work delivered — remains the most accurate measure. 'Judge your staff by what they produce, not by whether their status is green or grey,' Askins said. Relying heavily on technology to judge productivity can lead to misunderstandings, unfair accusations, and toxic management practices.