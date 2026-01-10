A new photo of Zendaya and Tom Holland has sent fans into a frenzy, with many convinced that a 'strategically placed' handbag and a 'fuller face' are clear signs that the recently engaged couple is expecting their first child.

The speculation, which erupted after a picture of the pair with Holland's parents surfaced online, highlights the intense scrutiny the Spider-Man stars face. While the couple has not confirmed anything, fans are pointing to several 'clues' as definitive proof.

Fan Theories Erupt Over New Photo

In the snap, Zendaya is wearing an oversized black long-sleeved dress. The actress's body is also angled in an unflattering way, which led fans to think that she could already be pregnant.

'Putting a backpack in front of your belly is an old-age trick they used to do on television to hide a pregnancy that wasn't in the script,' one person speculated online.

Others also pointed out how Zendaya's cheeks look fuller than usual. 'Zen has the face of a happily pregnant woman. I noticed her face even before noticing her attire and handbag placement,' one fan wrote.

Comments flooded social media. 'Oh she pregnant,' another person wrote, while one confidently stated, 'She's 100% pregnant.'

Zendaya, Tom Holland and his parents in newly shared photo. pic.twitter.com/uKoCoz58S5 — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) December 22, 2025

A Pattern of Pregnancy Rumours

This is not the first time Zendaya has been rumoured to be pregnant. Last year, the actress's attire at the Louis Vuitton SS26 show convinced fans that the actress was pregnant with her and Holland's child.

At the time, TikTok users already pointed out that Zendaya's face looked fuller compared to when she was in the Spider-Man films. Others also thought that her silver minidress was a key indication that she was pregnant because there appeared to be a slight bump.

However, Zendaya and Holland have never said anything about them already expecting a child. Until then, fans can continue to speculate.

'PR Stunt' Counter-Narrative Persists

The pregnancy rumours are not the only speculation the couple faces. A persistent counter-narrative, fuelled by anonymous online forums and blind items, has long suggested that their relationship is a carefully managed public relations strategy rather than a genuine romance. Proponents of this theory point to their demanding and often separate filming schedules as evidence.

One such rumour, detailed on the gossip forum DeuxMoi, claimed an insider alleged the couple maintains separate living quarters for much of the year to accommodate their careers. The source suggested they meet primarily for public appearances and planned photo opportunities designed to maintain their image as a beloved Hollywood couple.

Couple Reportedly Eager to Start a Family

Other than Zendaya's alleged pregnancy, there are also rumours that the happy couple already want to start a family as soon as possible. A source told Life & Style that Zendaya and Holland do not want to wait very long to have a baby. But between the two, Holland is more eager to have a baby.

'As Tom and Zendaya move closer to having a wedding next year, basically living like a husband and wife already, and continuing to book multiple film projects together. Tom wants that [family] life for himself and Zendaya, sooner rather than later,' the source said.

As of writing, Zendaya and Holland have not publicly discussed their marriage and baby-making timeline to the world.