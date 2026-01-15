Fans of HBO's 'Euphoria' have been left pondering if Zendaya is quitting the show after her name was notably absent from the executive producer credits for Season 3. The development, revealed in Warner Bros Discovery's official press release, has fuelled rumours about the actress' future with the series, though she is set to return as Rue Bennett.

As of 15 January 2026, with the premiere slated for 12 April, questions linger over whether this signals a parting of ways.

The Missing Executive Producer Credit

Zendaya, who served as an executive producer on the first two seasons, is not listed among the 13 EPs for the upcoming run, which includes creator Sam Levinson, Drake, and Adel 'Future' Nur. This omission has sparked online chatter, with some fans suggesting it could be a deliberate step back to avoid association with potential controversies. On X, Zendaya Updates highlighted that she 'is no longer credited as an executive producer for 'Euphoria' Season 3, despite being involved in Seasons 1 and 2'.

Zendaya is no longer credited as an executive producer for 'Euphoria' Season 3, despite being involved in seasons 1 and 2.



(Source: https://t.co/KK7fpGYey3) pic.twitter.com/QIyjTpe6yE — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) January 15, 2026

Industry insiders point to a cooled dynamic between Zendaya and Levinson, exacerbated by his focus on the short-lived series The Idol in 2023. Reports from 2023 detailed frustrations over delayed scripts and shifting priorities, leading to a strained collaboration. Zendaya, now a major film star with roles in Dune and Challengers, may be prioritising her burgeoning career elsewhere.

The actress had expressed interest in directing an episode for Season 3 back in 2022, but that plan appears to have fallen by the wayside amid scheduling conflicts and production delays. Hardly a surprise, given the show's tumultuous journey since Season 2 aired in 2022.

Production Details and Budget Breakdown

Euphoria's third season boasts a hefty production budget, reportedly exceeding £148.9 million ($200 million), making it one of HBO's priciest endeavours to date. This equates to roughly £18.6 million ($25 million) per episode for the eight-part series, a spike attributed to the cast's rising salaries and ambitious filming techniques. Zendaya herself commands £0.7 million ($1 million) per episode, reflecting her Emmy-winning status and box-office draw.

Filming wrapped in November 2025 after starting in February, shot on Kodak 35mm and 65mm film for a cinematic feel – a first for narrative TV in such volume. The season features a five-year time jump, shifting the narrative from high school to adulthood, with Rue in Mexico grappling with a £7,444 ($10,000) debt to drug dealer Laurie.

Creator Levinson describes it as exploring life 'out of the safety net of school,' with themes of faith, redemption, and evil. The trailer, released recently, teases high-stakes drama, including Cassie and Nate's suburban marriage and Jules in art school.

Rumours of Zendaya Quitting 'Euphoria'

Speculation about Zendaya departing after Season 3 has circulated since 2023, with Reddit forums buzzing over her potential exit due to creative differences.

While HBO has denied cancellation rumours, insiders suggest the actress' packed 2026 schedule – including five major projects – might limit her availability for future seasons.

Zendaya has spoken fondly of the role, emphasising the need to 'do justice' to Rue and her fans, but admitted uncertainty about the storyline. 'It will be fascinating to see these characters outside of high school,' she noted in a recent interview. The cast, including Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi, remains intact, with new additions like Sharon Stone and Rosalía.

With production complete and the premiere approaching, Zendaya's reduced behind-the-scenes role underscores shifting dynamics at Euphoria. Whether this heralds her farewell remains unclear, but the series presses on, promising a darker chapter for its characters as of early 2026.