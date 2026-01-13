Zendaya and Tom Holland are usually a staple at major award shows, with fans eager to see what they wear and how they interact on the red carpet. Last year, Zendaya made headlines at the Golden Globes when she debuted her stunning engagement ring from Holland. But this year, the couple skipped the ceremony altogether.

Their absence is not as dramatic as some fans feared. Zendaya and Holland were not nominated for any awards this year, so they had no formal reason to attend, especially with both of them preparing for a packed slate of projects. With several films lined up, they will likely be back on the Golden Globes carpet once their work is again in contention.

Pregnancy Rumours Swirl

Zendaya's lower profile in recent months has helped fuel pregnancy rumours. She has done fewer interviews, but a handful of photos have been enough to set social media alight. Over the holidays, the Spider‑Man actress posed for a picture with Holland and his parents, wearing an oversized black long‑sleeved dress and carrying a statement handbag.

In the photo, Zendaya places the handbag directly in front of her midsection, which some fans seized on as a clue that she might be trying to conceal a baby bump. The speculation spread quickly, with online commentators reading deliberate 'bump‑hiding' into what could just as easily be a styling choice.

Wedding Plans on Hold

However, there is no proof that Zendaya and Holland are already expecting their first child. In fact, the couple has not even tied the knot. Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, told E! News that the A-listers haven't even started their wedding plans yet. 'The process hasn't even started yet. Zendaya is working on so many movies. She's now filming the next iteration of Dune, so she's away doing that. It's so many movies, so we have time. We have a lot of time,' Roach said.

Roach also spoke warmly about the couple's relationship, saying it is 'really beautiful' for the world to watch their love story unfold. Holland, for his part, has explained why the pair rarely walk red carpets together. Speaking to Men's Health, he said, 'Because it's not my moment, it's her moment, and if we go together, it's about us,' making clear that he prefers not to shift focus from her work when she is the one being honoured.

A Sweet Viral Throwback

Their careful approach to public appearances has not stopped older clips from resurfacing. A video from a 2023 event in Mumbai recently went viral again, showing the couple's chemistry on full display. In the clip, Holland is posing for photographers when Zendaya arrives in an Indian‑inspired dress.

He glances at her, then does a double take, breaking into a wide smile before pointing at her in a proud, almost disbelieving gesture. Fans loved the moment, reading it as a candid display of admiration and support. Zendaya and Holland were photographed separately at the Mumbai event, staying true to their habit of keeping work moments individual, but they were later spotted leaving the city together.

For now, that balance—separate professional spotlights, shared private life—seems to be the formula they are sticking to, even if it means skipping the occasional red carpet and letting rumours swirl in their wake.