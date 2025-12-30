New York's mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is poised to make history with his swearing-in at the abandoned City Hall subway station, a site steeped in the city's transport past. The private ceremony will occur at midnight on 1 January 2026. Administered by Attorney General Letitia James, it precedes a larger public affair. This venue for Zohran Mamdani's inauguration at the abandoned City Hall station embodies a fusion of heritage and progressive ideals.

It aligns with Mamdani's advocacy for public transit, a core tenet for the democratic socialist who has championed affordable housing and social equity in Queens since his 2020 assembly election. His choice underscores a dedication to the working class, echoing the subway's original purpose.

The Historic Old City Hall Station

The station's story started in 1900 with bidding, followed by construction employing thousands of workers. It opened on 27 October 1904 as the inaugural stop on New York's first subway line, showcasing Romanesque Revival architecture with vaulted Guastavino tile ceilings, brass chandeliers and leaded skylights from City Hall Park.

It formed part of the Interborough Rapid Transit system, constructed for £25.9 million ($35 million) by contractor John B. McDonald. The launch included a ceremonial first ride with Mayor George McClellan at the controls. By 1945, longer trains made the tight loop impractical, leading to its closure on New Year's Eve that year.

Preserved due to limited use, it now hosts exclusive New York Transit Museum tours costing £37 ($50) per person, which sell out quickly.

Mamdani's Symbolic Choice and Political Vision

Born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991. Zohran Kwame Mamdani immigrated to New York at age seven and was elected to the state assembly in 2020 as a democratic socialist. His 2025 mayoral win makes him the first Muslim and South Asian mayor of New York City.

Selecting the station emphasises reviving transformative public infrastructure for everyday New Yorkers. 'When Old City Hall Station first opened in 1904 — one of New York's 28 original subway stations — it was a physical monument to a city that dared to be both beautiful and build great things that would transform working peoples' lives,' Mamdani stated.

This ties to his platform of universal child care, free bus services and rent freezes for one million stabilised apartments. Letitia James described the subway as the 'lifeblood' and 'great equaliser' of urban life.

Ceremonies, Celebrations and Broader Implications

The intimate midnight oath will include Mamdani's family and advisers, officially making him the 111th mayor. A public swearing-in follows at 1:00pm on City Hall steps, led by Senator Bernie Sanders, with an inaugural address. Festivities include a car-free block party on Broadway between Liberty and Murray streets, with live music and community booths for thousands.

As CBS New York reported on X, Mamdani's transition team announced the oath at the abandoned Old City Hall subway station in Lower Manhattan. Street closures will disrupt traffic in Lower Manhattan from 11:00am to 3:00pm.

As of 30 December 2025, preparations noted earlier this month indicate all is on track. Zohran Mamdani's inauguration at the abandoned City Hall station not only spotlights a forgotten treasure but establishes transit and equity as pillars of his administration, with potential effects on future infrastructure funding and social policies.