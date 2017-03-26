Daniel Ricciardo failed to make the start of the race as Sebastian Vettel brought Ferrari back to winning ways with a comfortable victory in the season opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on 26 March. Lewis Hamilton had to settle for second place ahead of teammate Valtteri Bottas, who took the final podium spot – his first with the Mercedes team.

Kimi Raikkonen took fourth place to confirm the two leading teams' superiority over the rest of the field at the moment. But the Finn, who struggled to maintain pace with the front three had to fend off sustained pressure from fifth placed Max Verstappen in the latter stages of the race.

More to follow...