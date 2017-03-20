Back in late 2016 when Ben Affleck was said to be directing Warner Brothers upcoming movie The Batman, Magic Mike actor Joe Manganiello was cast as DC Comics' villain Deathstroke for the film. Since then, the project has faced a fair few obstacles to say the least, including Affleck stepping down as director and an extensive rewrite of his original script ordered, leaving fans wondering whether Deathstroke will still make an appearance.

Now, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' director Matt Reeves is set to helm, but Manganiello himself is still unsure as towhether he'll feature. In an interview with Pittsburgh Today Live, the True Blood star was asked whether he'll show up in the film, to which he coyly responded: "Umm. Maybe. We'll see."

While it seems to be up in the air as to whether Manganiello will appear in standalone outing The Batman specifically, that doesn't mean to say that he won't show up in another movie set to be introduced in the DC Extended Universe. In the comics, Deathstroke went up against Green Lantern, which would seem like a random piece of information, if it weren't for the fact that Manganiello was photographed "working" with Armie Hammer – the actor most recently linked to the role of Hal Jordan – back in December.

That wasn't the first time the pair hinted that they might be seen in a movie together either. Just four days prior to the image appearing on Hammer's Instagram, the Free Fire actor took to Twitter to write: "@JoeManganiello so good to see you dude! Great to catch up... see you in a few days," to which Manganiello replied, "Yeah man, so stoked and congrats again!" Could Deathstroke show up in Green Lanterns Corp opposite Hammer? Or are they simply trolling fans? Only time will tell.

