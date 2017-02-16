Despite not sweeping the board at the 59th Grammy Awards on Sunday (12 February), Beyonce still had many reasons to celebrate.

The music star, who took home two gongs for Best Urban Contemporary Album, Lemonade and Best Music Video, Formation has shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from her big night, revealing she did indeed celebrate in style with her closest friends and family.

The 35-year-old, who recently shared the happy news that she is expecting twins with her husband Jay-Z, posted a series of candid images to her website beyonce.com, following the Grammy ceremony at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles.

After two costume changes, the heavily pregnant star slipped into a plunging white dress for the private party, attending with husband Jay Z, sister Solange Knowles, her own partner, American music video director Alan Ferguson, 53, and former Destiny's Child bandmate, Kelly Rowland.

The Formation star was in high spirits after her show-stopping performance which marked her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy.

Dressed in a gold bikini and a gold sequin gown accessorised with an elaborate headdress, the star who had nine nominations, was the queen of the night as she performed a nine minute medley of Love Drought and Sandcastles from her Lemonade album.

Following a video montage, Beyonce rose out of the floor and was seated on a wooden chair which dipped backwards until she was parallel with the floor and defying gravity, theatrics that secured a standing ovation.

Adele, who was the big winner on the night paid an emotional tribute to Beyonce describing her as "the artist of my life. "

The British star got the top honour for her album 25, but told the audience: "I can't possibly accept this award. I'm very humbled and I'm very grateful, but Beyonce is the artist of my life".

Away from the stage, Beyonce's pregnancy and impending new arrivals to the family with Jay Z, means five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, is set to become an older sister