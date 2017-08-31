Kim Kardashian's fans are no stranger to her saucy pictures, yet her latest post has unfailingly set temperature soaring on Instagram. Rocking a skimpy string bikini, the 36-year-old reality star posed by the pool-side in her brand new snap while showing off her unbelievably curvaceous figure.

Alongside the smouldering image, the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star simply wrote, "It's really hot today," leaving her 102 million social media followers stunned and in awe of the beauty.

"Damn body of a goddess," a thrilled fan shared in the comments section. While someone else made a reference to her photo caption, and wrote, "Cause u r raising temperature. (sic)"

The mother-of-two indeed put an eye-popping display for her Instagram fans as she flaunted hourglass curves and her nude string two-piece in the overhead shot. And even though her face was kept out of frame, the neck-down feature was just enough to spark frenzy.

As eagle-eyed followers flocked to the comments section, though, some noted that it wasn't a recent click. "I swear I've seen this before.. is this an old photo?" asked one curious viewer. As it turns out the sizzling snap is a throwback from three years ago.

Originally appearing on Kardashian's Instagram in 2014, the sunny snap included even more details like the pool and an ocean-view. Regardless, the model-cum-businesswoman managed to stir much commotion with the photo.

Meanwhile, Kardashian also showcased an entirely different look – channeling her "number one style icon" Cher – on the September cover of Harper's Bazaar Arabia.

"[Cher's] always had the sickest style, I'm obsessed with her," the better half of Kanye West told the fashion magazine. "To think that she was wearing these sheer dresses in the '70s and just what people must have thought back then."

And about her personal style quotient, Kardashian added, "I don't think for a second that because you become a mom you can't be sexy any more."