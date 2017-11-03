While Brad Pitt seems to be moving on after the end of his marriage — he was recently linked with British actress Ella Purnell – the actor reportedly doesn't feel his ex Angelina Jolie can have another "successful marriage". A new report even claimed that the actor is doubtful if a "right guy" exists for the 42-year-old actress.

"Brad is doubtful Angelina can have a successful marriage after theirs failed," a source apparently told Hollywood Life.

"Brad knows first hand how incredibly unique and challenging it is being in Angelina's family," the gossip website's source claimed, explaining how the War Machine actor "gave it everything he had and is disappointed they could not stay together".

Recently, rumours mills were abuzz with talks about the Hollywood actor being "enchanted" with 21-year-old Purnell, who stars in his upcoming Starz show Sweetbitter.

An In Touch report even claimed that the 53-year-old star is "planning on coaching Ella for the show".

Despite his split from her, Pitt appears to value his former wife.

The source added, "Brad knows what a dedicated mother Angelina is and how hard that can be for even the strongest men to deal with in a relationship." According to the alleged source, anyone wanting to be with the Maleficent star will have "to give up a lot to fit into her challenging lifestyle".

"While he wishes her the best, after several failed marriages for Angelina, the right guy for her might not exist," the report claimed.

Pitt and Jolie, after being together for close to 12 years, announced the news of their split in September 2016. The couple are parents to six children.