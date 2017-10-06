Khloe Kardashian's Good American denim range is creating all sorts of waves, including a new debate over the allegedly "racist" promotional photo series shared by the star on social media.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star sent Instagram into a frenzy after she posted a series of black and white photos promoting her "sexiest waxed leather-like @goodamerican denim" on Thursday (5 October).

Designed to give a leather-like feel, the 33-year-old star's new line of clothing undoubtedly highlighted her best features. Showing off her hourglass curves, Kardashian even slipped into an all-black outfit in one of the snaps, telling her fans, "You'll be rocking these all season long ladies."

Another set of pictures, however, saw the clothing maven posing with model Slick Wood for some artsy shots, which seems to have not gone down well with some of her Instagram followers. In the caption, the TV personality added, "This chick right here is crazy, sexy, cool all rolled into one @slickwoods! Slick was so much fun to shoot with! She's a force to be reckoned with!"

As many debated over the photos, many were of the opinion that the promotional clicks were slightly "racist" in nature. "Sorry Koko but the 2nd pic is offensive," a critic commented, while another branded the promotional clicks as "questionable".

Despite the flurry of criticism and accusations of racism, though, many fans rushed to Kardashian's defense, dismissing any such implication.

"How is this racist?" one fan reasoned in the comments section, adding to the recent furore about her rumoured pregnancy. "Explain? Ummm did you forget she's having a half-black baby and with a black man!!!"

A second user shared, "You guys are too sensitive, it is just a picture."

"We all know this wasn't intentional. Everyone has to pick at something! She obviously wouldn't have posted something that this beautiful woman wasn't okay with! Can everyone stop and admire the clothing?" a third fan added in support of Kardashian.