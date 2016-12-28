Kim Kardashian appears to be gradually returning to the spotlight, as she took centre stage at her family's annual Christmas Eve bash in Calabasas.

New pictures shared by her sisters on Instagram on Monday (26 December) show the reality TV star looking glamorous in a plunging golden gown and ornate choker.

The mother-of-two is seen posing for photos with her equally glamorous sisters Kylie Jenner, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian.

In earlier photos taken on Christmas Eve, Kim debuted a new lower-lip ring piercing as she posed for a Snapchat video taken by sister Khloe.

The 35-year-old oozed confidence and style and seemed to be back on form after a turbulent period in her life.



While there were reports that Kanye West had been banned from the festive family gathering the rapper dispelled the rumours by posting a family photo with wife Kim and their two children North and Saint posing in front of the Christmas tree.

Earlier Kim Kardashian felt compelled to issue a statement denying that she had prevented her husband from joining her family for their Christmas celebrations, amidst renewed speculation about the state of the celebrity couple's marriage.

Reports claimed that Kim ordered Kanye to stay away from her mother Kris Jenner's annual Christmas Eve party. It was further claimed that she was spotted in a Snapchat photo without her wedding ring as she celebrated with her sisters.

However, a spokesperson for the reality TV star denied both claims, telling Mail Online: "The story is false. Kanye was at the party."

Kim has been keeping a low-profile since the traumatic robbery in Paris three months ago when she was held up at gunpoint while masked gunman made off with $10m jewellery.

While she has been absent on social media, it seems the reality TV star is ready to return to public life and is scheduled to participate in Mario Dedivanovic's make-up master class in the new year on January 13 at Dubai's Music Hall. The event was originally scheduled for 14 October in Dubai, but was postponed following the Paris robbery.



Tickets for the event cost $1,667.