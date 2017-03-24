Rihanna's friends reportedly do not want the Barbadian singer to reunite with Chris Brown. Why? Because they want the songstress to think hard about the no-so-pleasant history she shares with the R&B singer.

The former couple broke up after 27-year-old Brown physically abused Rihanna, 29, in 2009. He admitted to attacking the songstress after a Grammy party.

"Friends of Rihanna want her to think about what he did to her and want her to move forward and not backwards," a source told HollywoodLife. "They understand that she and Chris had a strong bond, but there are some things you just have to move on from. Her pals are hoping that she never returns to Chris even in a friends capacity."

This comes amid rumours that the former couple have started texting each other after Brown recently re-followed RiRi on Instagram.

"They've totally been talking again," a source recently told the gossip website. "It started out on social media, and then progressed to texting."

Brown is currently involved in a bitter feud with Karrueche Tran as the 28-year-old model has filed a restraining order against her former boyfriend. She has accused Brown of "threatened to shoot" her and "take her out". Brown and Tran dated on and off from 2011 to 2014.

The former couple's neighbour Kay Cola has claimed that she heard Brown beating up Tran back when they were together. She has said she even called the police when Tran was "screaming at the top of her lungs".

"Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police," the 31-year-old singer said on Twitter.