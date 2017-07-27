London 2012 will forever conjure memories of some of the most celebrated moments in sport and as we reach the five-year anniversary of the capital's marvellous showcase, IBTimes UK looks at what the stars of that summer would do next.

Usain Bolt

Bolt emerged from London 2012 as one of the world's most high profile athletes at the very peak of his powers. Not much changed over the next few years. First place finishes in his 100m, 200m and 4x100m events came in the 2013 World Championships in Russia and again two years later in Beijing, ruling the Bird's Nest where the only thing that could stop him was a clumsy camera man on an errant Segway at trackside.

Despite a hamstring injury in the run-up to Rio 2016, three more golds followed as he claimed the unprecedented triple-triple – although he'd later suffer the heartbreak of having one of those golds taken when 4x100m teammate Nesta Carter retrospectively tested positive for a banned substance used at the 2008 Games, leading to all four members having their medals stripped.

Bolt has since had a feature film about his life released and toyed with the idea of becoming a professional footballer as he prepares for one final show in London this summer. The 30-year-old has vowed to retire after August's World Championships, where he will only run in the 100m and 4x100m events.

Jessica Ennis-Hill

Along with Mo Farah and Greg Rutherford, Ennis-Hill was part of one of the greatest days in the history of British sport as the three sealed gold medals in the space of 46 minutes on the infamous 'Super Saturday'. Having become the poster girl for the London Games, she took a year out in 2014 following the birth of her son Reggie, but returned for the World Athletics Championships in Beijing a year later to win the heptathlon event once again.

She returned to defend her title in Rio last summer but would fall just short, claiming silver behind Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium. In October 2016, Ennis-Hill announced her retirement at the age of 30, opting to go out on a high with memories of 2012 and her silver medal in Rio still fresh in everyone's memory.

Michael Phelps

Almost five years on from London 2012, Michael Phelps was racing a great white shark. Sort of. Not the most natural of steps for the man who last summer cemented his legacy as the most decorated Olympian of all-time.

A haul of four golds and two silvers in London was improved upon in Rio where the Baltimore Bullet took five golds and one silver home to take his career haul at Olympic events to a staggering 28 medals, also holding the record for most golds with 23. He insisted that would mark his retirement and, ignoring simulated races with feared sea predators, he has remained true to his word. Having come out of retirement once already, however, rule nothing out, having recently admitted he will "see if I get that itch again" with Tokyo 2020 on the horizon.

Andy Murray

The year of 2012 was a golden one for Murray. Following on from his gold medal success, the Scot clinched his first ever grand slam title at Flushing Meadows, winning the US Open after defeating Novak Djokovic. Having firmly positioned himself among the Big Four alongside Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Djokovic, he would reach his third Australian Open final in early 2013 before his crowning achievement; victory at Wimbledon to become the first British winner of the men's single title since Fred Perry in 1936.

2015 brought Davis Cup success as he led Great Britain to their first triumph in the competition since 1978, before his ascend to world number one kicked into overdrive. A second Wimbledon title followed in the summer of 2016 and with Djokovic's crown slipping, he surged to the summit of men's tennis. Five years on from London 2012, he stands as the world number one in his sport.

Missy Franklin

Not everyone from London 2012 has enjoyed such a sparkling upward trajectory. Aged 17, Missy Franklin became one the of the stars of Team USA, taking four golds and one silver in what was her first Olympic Games. She secured six titles a year later at the World Championships in Barcelona, recording another two in Kazan in 2015.

Hopes of more Olympic success were dashed however as she failed to qualify for a single individual stroke in Rio, with teenager Katie Ledecky this time starring for the US. Franklin's career has stalled since, undergoing shoulder surgery in January before deciding not to compete in this month's World Championships – the first time she has not taken part in a major swimming competition at senior level since 2009 when she was 14 years old.

Anthony Joshua

Joshua was snapped up by Eddie Hearn's Matchroom in September 2013 as he made the transition from amateur to professional boxing. Fighting across London, Cardiff, Manchester and Newcastle, 'AJ' pounded his way through any challenger put before him, winning his first 14 fights inside the opening two rounds.

After a thrilling all-London brawl with Dillian Whyte, Joshua demolished Charles Martin at his spiritual home, the O2 Arena, to win the IBF heavyweight title. Joshua's rise helped breathe life into the flailing heavyweight division and after two title defences, a titanic encounter with the legendary Wladimir Klitschko took place in front of 80,000 at Wembley Stadium in May 2017. After being knocked down for the first time in his professional career in the sixth round, Joshua roared back with devastating power to topple the former champion of 11 years and take the belts.

In just five years, Joshua, still undefeated at 19-0 with a perfect knock out record, has grown into a transcendent star of heavyweight boxing.

Laura Kenny

Winning gold in the women's team pursuit and women's omnium in London at the tender age of 20 was just the start of a remarkable medal haul. Her sublime turn of speed on the track devastated the opposition in Rio last summer. After winning a third gold in the women's team pursuit final alongside Joanna Roswell, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker against world champions United States, she became triumphed in the women's omnium to become the first British female athlete ever to win four Olympic gold medals.

In September 2016, she married Jason Kenny, himself the joint holder of the biggest haul of Olympic medals for a British athlete with six, with the couple expecting their first child later this year.