The Dutch right-wing activist Eva Vlaardingerbroek is back in the spotlight after being banned from entering the UK, a decision that came just days after incendiary comments about Prime Minister Keir Starmer went viral online. As images from her rallies, social media posts and UK appearances continue circulating, the controversy has fuelled fresh debate over immigration, free speech and political extremism.

Why Eva Vlaardingerbroek Is Trending

Vlaardingerbroek confirmed on X that the UK government had withdrawn her electronic travel authorisation, effectively banning her from entering the country. She shared a screenshot of what appeared to be an official email stating that her presence in the UK 'is not considered to be conducive to the public good'.

A Home Office source confirmed that her ETA had been revoked but did not provide further detail on the reasoning behind the decision. Vlaardingerbroek told The Independent that the message arrived 'out of the blue' and noted that she had not planned to return to the UK until after local and devolved elections in May.

The Comments That Sparked the Backlash

The ban followed a post on 9 January in which Vlaardingerbroek accused Starmer of 'allowing the ongoing rape and killing of British girls by migrant rape gangs'. The remarks drew widespread criticism and renewed scrutiny of her rhetoric around immigration and crime.

Her comments came amid renewed public debate over historic grooming gang cases in the UK and government responses to them. Critics have accused Vlaardingerbroek of using inflammatory language, while supporters argue she is raising issues others avoid.

UK Ban Confirmed by Home Office

While the Home Office has not issued a public statement explaining the withdrawal, officials confirmed that Vlaardingerbroek no longer holds valid authorisation to travel to the UK. The phrasing used in the email shared online mirrors language often applied in immigration decisions linked to national security or public order concerns.

Vlaardingerbroek has denied that she poses any threat and suggested the ban is politically motivated.

Links to UK Far-Right Activism

Vlaardingerbroek was most recently in the UK speaking at the Unite the Kingdom rally, an event associated with far-right activism and led by Tommy Robinson. Photos from the rally show her addressing large crowds, scenes that have resurfaced following news of the ban.

She has previously appeared at events alongside figures critical of UK immigration policy and multiculturalism.

X, Grok and the Free Speech Dispute

The activist has also clashed with the UK government over online regulation. She criticised Starmer for backing potential action against X after its Grok AI tool was linked to content that sexualised women and children. Vlaardingerbroek sided publicly with Elon Musk, accusing the government of using online safety as a pretext for censorship.

She has linked her UK ban to those comments, claiming her criticism of Starmer over Grok triggered official action.

Who Is Eva Vlaardingerbroek?

A former law graduate, Vlaardingerbroek rose to prominence during the Covid pandemic by opposing lock-downs and questioning vaccines. She has since become a high-profile commentator within international right-wing and MAGA-aligned circles, particularly in the US.

Critics have labelled her far right due to her language on immigration and cultural issues, a characterisation she disputes.

Political Fallout and International Attention

The decision to bar Vlaardingerbroek from the UK has been framed by her supporters as a free speech issue and by critics as a necessary move against extremism. The episode adds to broader tensions between the UK government and right-wing activists with international platforms, with images of Vlaardingerbroek's UK appearances continuing to circulate as the debate intensifies.