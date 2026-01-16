Moscow expels a British diplomat on suspicion of espionage, as the UK weighs its options amid unceasing diplomatic wrangles.

'This is not the first time the Kremlin has made malicious and baseless accusations against our staff,' a UK official said.

The office believes that Moscow is targeting British diplomats out of desperation, 'and actions like this undermine the basic conditions required for diplomatic missions to operate.'

'We are carefully considering our options in response,' they said.

British Secret Service? 'Malicious and baseless,' says London

Russia has kicked out a British diplomat, citing him as an undercover agent, and London has called it malicious and baseless.

The Russian foreign ministry said that the diplomat was allowed two weeks to exit the country, but anonymously. They added that they had been informed of the connection of a diplomatic worker in the embassy with the British secret service, which has resulted in the expulsion.

A post on the Telegram channel of the ministry showed that the British deputy head of mission Danae Dholakia had been called in to be informed of the decision.

Russian officials also made it very clear that Moscow would not tolerate the actions of the undeclared British intelligence officials in Russia and said that Russia would take decisive action in case the UK takes the situation to another level.

'A warning was also issued that if London escalates the situation, the Russian side will give a decisive mirror response,' Moscow said.

The move adds another instalment to the tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions between Russia and the UK.

UK condemns the move of Moscow as 'desperate and unfounded'

The UK was quick to condemn the move by Russia, terming it a desperate act. One of the spokespeople said, this is not the first time the Kremlin has charged our staff with unfounded and ill intentions.

They added that Moscow attacking British diplomats is a sign of desperation and such activities go against the fundamental terms upon which diplomatic missions perform their duties. They're also in the process of taking their time over their response.

The Office position is also indicative of a similar trend of mutual expulsions that has continued to date due to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 by Russia.

The two countries have been in a poor relationship with each accusing the other of espionage and other unwanted acts, forcing the two states to send back diplomats to avenge their claims.

Tensions in the relations, and expulsions of each other

The recent expulsion is one diplomatic tit-for-tat.

In March 2018, Russia also expelled two British officials on grounds that they were spies. UK reacted to this by accrediting a Russian diplomat and the spouse of the diplomat based on intimidation and threats towards embassy personnel.

The actions of Moscow were criticised by the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy who termed them as an element in an unstoppable and intolerable programme of harassment.

The UK warned Russia that it would 'not stand for intimidation of British embassy staff and their families.'

The cordial relations between the two countries have also deteriorated because of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, in which both nations have accused one another of espionage and malicious actions.

The office also criticised the Russian activities in Ukraine and reacted to Russian expulsions in the same fashion.

Greater UK-Russia relations implications

These expulsions are viewed by the analysts as a symbol of the worsening of the relationship between Moscow and London. The UK has stressed that the allegations of Moscow are ill-willed and unfounded, and that the actions of Russia put the fundamental principles of diplomatic interaction at risk.

The UK government is trying to think about its follow-up, fearing further worsening.

Moscow is threatening to do more in case the UK proceeds to fuel the situation.

The diplomatic standoff highlights how weak the UK-Russia relations have been, and there has been suspicion and hostility over the years.

Their conflict of interest is evident in the fact that the Russian diplomat kicked out the British diplomat on grounds of espionage activities. This mistrust has seen both parties expel diplomats on several occasions.

Although Moscow justifies its actions as justified, London rejects them as manoeuvres that have been brought about by desperation, and all this shows the delicate nature of the diplomatic relations in the face of geopolitical tension.