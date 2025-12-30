Dakota Johnson has found herself at the centre of renewed boyfriend rumours after being spotted sharing a cosy dinner with singer Role Model during the holiday period, reigniting speculation about her personal life just months after her reported split from longtime partner Chris Martin.

The actress, best known for her roles in the Fifty Shades franchise and recent indie projects, was photographed at a candlelit gathering with friends where she appeared notably close to the musician.

The sighting has quickly gained traction online, with fans questioning whether the moment signals a new relationship or a tentative step into dating again following the end of an eight-year romance.

The Dinner Sighting Fuelling Speculation

Dakota Johnson was recently photographed enjoying a holiday dinner with singer Role Model in Los Angeles, a sighting that has fuelled boyfriend rumours and online speculation.

According to a report by TMZ, the pair were huddled over a candlelit dinner with friends and appeared very close throughout the evening, with the photos showing them engaged in animated conversation and physically comfy with one another over the table.

The low-key setting has done little to quiet curiosity. Instead, the timing of the sighting, during the festive season and shortly after Johnson's breakup, has amplified interest and led to a wave of searches around 'Dakota Johnson boyfriend' across social media and search platforms.

Who Is Role Model?

The man at the centre of the latest Dakota Johnson boyfriend rumours is Role Model, whose real name is Tucker Pillsbury. The American singer-songwriter has built a growing fan base with his introspective pop sound and candid lyrics.

Role Model is also newly single. He reportedly ended a three-year relationship with influencer Emma Chamberlain in 2023, a split that is widely believed to have influenced his album Kansas Anymore.

With both stars emerging from long-term relationships, their dinner appearance has inevitably attracted heightened attention.

Context Behind Dakota Johnson's Recent Split

Johnson's personal life has remained relatively private over the years, despite her high-profile relationship with Chris Martin.

The pair began dating in 2017 and maintained an on-again, off-again dynamic that largely stayed out of the public eye.

Earlier this year, reports suggested the relationship had ended for good, following rumours that the couple had previously been engaged.

Neither Johnson nor Martin publicly addressed the split, but its confirmation marked the end of one of Hollywood's more discreet long-term partnerships.

Why Fans Are Questioning a 'Rebound'

Celebrity watchers often scrutinise the first public sighting after a major breakup, and Johnson's dinner with Role Model has followed that familiar pattern.

Online discussion has centred on whether the moment represents a rebound or simply a friendly outing between two recently single figures.

Search interest around Dakota Johnson boyfriend rumours has spiked in recent days, reflecting broader curiosity about how quickly stars move on after long relationships.

However, there is currently no evidence to suggest the pair are romantically involved beyond the single reported sighting.

What Has and Has Not Been Confirmed

At this stage, neither Johnson nor Role Model has commented on the speculation, and no official confirmation of a relationship has been made.

The only verified detail remains the dinner sighting itself, with all other claims remaining firmly in the realm of rumour.

Until either party addresses the reports or further sightings emerge, the nature of their connection remains unconfirmed.

For now, the episode stands as a brief but intriguing moment that has placed Dakota Johnson's love life back in the spotlight.