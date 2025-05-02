Fans are placing Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's relationship under a microscope following rumours that Blanco cheated on Gomez with one of her close friends. The rumours follow a now-viral video of Gomez dancing intimately with her Emilia Pérez co-star Edgar Ramírez at a Sabrina Carpenter concert. Speculation skyrocketed when Gomez's former friend, Connar Franklin, posted and later removed the video. Franklin and Gomez are known to have had a feud over the past year, with the latter unfollowing Franklin during the 2024 presidential elections.

Despite talks of infidelity and a possible split, Gomez and Blanco appear to be thriving, with Gomez posting a video from the concert and tagging Blanco, who recently uploaded a picture of the two of them in Disneyland. However, a comment Blanco recently made has made some doubt the couple's bond.

Blanco's Podcast Appearance Sparks Cheating Rumours

An anecdote Blanco told on the Jay Shetty Podcast is further fueling cheating rumours. In this latest appearance, Blanco explained that before dating Gomez, he mistakenly thought she did not find him attractive. Thus, he tried to set the singer-actress up with one of his friends. In a baffling twist, hardcore fans and critics interpreted this early interaction as a potential sign of previous infidelity. However, Gomez and Blanco have continuously presented their relationship as solid and loving, with Blanco publicly praising her and Gomez defending their relationship on social media.

Gomez & Blanco: Partners At Home And in the Studio

Amid rampant speculation and backlash, Gomez and Blanco have persistently showcased their collaboration, both as a couple and as business partners. In December 2024, they shared the news of their engagement on social media with their fans. On 21 March 2025, the pair also published their joint album, I Said I Love You First, which documents their love story and was well-received by fans. This venture echoes their first meeting in 2015, when the duo collaborated on Gomez's second album, Revival. Despite having known each other for nearly a decade, the couple only began dating in mid-2023.

As they continue navigating love and ambition under the spotlight, Blanco and Gomez send a clear message with every post— their relationship is not going anywhere.