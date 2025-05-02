Once considered a niche platform, OnlyFans has exploded into a digital empire where celebrities, influencers, and unconventional creators rake in astonishing sums, often by posting far less than you'd imagine. In 2024, the wealth generated through this subscription-based model has rewritten the rulebook of online fame and fortune.

With just a few uploads or the power of their name alone, these creators are earning millions each year, blurring the lines between entertainment, entrepreneurship, and digital intimacy. From rap stars to YouTubers turned adult content moguls, here's a breakdown of the top 10 highest-earning names on OnlyFans this year and the staggering amounts they've pulled in.

Here are the record-breaking estimated earnings of 10 creators based on the subscriptions they have.

1. Blac Chyna – $240 million (£188 million)

Reality star and entrepreneur Blac Chyna claims the top spot on the 2024 list with staggering earnings. At one point, her monthly income was estimated at $20 million, charging nearly $20 per subscriber. With 16 million subscribers before deactivating her account in 2023, her total earnings are estimated at $240 million (£188 million), despite not posting for over a year.

2. Bhad Bhabie – $59 million (£46 million)

Danielle Bregoli, aka Bhad Bhabie, transformed viral fame into major wealth. At just 21, the rapper is estimated to have earned $59 million (£46 million) through exclusive content and a massive, loyal fan base.

3. Iggy Azalea – $48 million (£37 million)

Australian rapper Iggy Azalea joined OnlyFans in early 2023 and saw instant success. With monthly earnings close to $9.2 million, her total has hit around $48 million (£37 million), thanks to edgy visuals and curated drops.

4. Cardi B – $47 million (£34 million)

Despite posting just six videos in total, Cardi B reportedly earned $47 million (£34 million) on OnlyFans, with her massive global fanbase consistently rolling in subscriptions.

5. Bella Thorne – $37 million (£29 million)

Actress and singer Bella Thorne broke the internet in 2020 after making $1 million in her first 24 hours on the platform. Though she's been relatively inactive since, her total earnings are now at $37 million (£29 million).

6. Belle Delphine – $34 million (£27 million)

British influencer Belle Delphine, famous for her provocative and parody-style content, has made around $34 million (£27 million) on OnlyFans. Her content strategy blends cosplay, satire, and niche appeal to pull in high-paying subscribers.

7. Tyga – $32 million (£25 million)

Rapper Tyga reportedly earned $32 million (£25 million) by posting adult content and behind-the-scenes footage on his OnlyFans. He's one of several musicians using the platform as a creative and lucrative side hustle.

8. Amber Rose – $27 million (£21 million)

Model and media personality Amber Rose has cashed in on her bold public persona with an OnlyFans account estimated to have earned $27 million (£21 million). Her candid, unfiltered posts keep fans coming back and subscribing.

9. Pia Mia – $16 million (£12 million)

Singer and influencer Pia Mia may have found limited success in mainstream music, but on OnlyFans, she's banked an impressive $16 million (£12 million) with a mix of glamour shots and personal updates.

10. Trisha Paytas – $12 million (£9 million)

YouTuber and internet personality Trisha Paytas rounds out the top ten, having made $12 million (£9 million) since 2021. Known for her outrageous videos and loyal fan following, Trisha's pivot to subscription content has proved a lucrative move.

OnlyFans has transformed from a niche content platform into a global symbol of creator independence, controversy, and digital disruption. As it navigates the fine line between empowerment and exploitation, its evolution continues to challenge societal norms, regulatory boundaries, and the economics of attention.

Whether hailed as a revolutionary tool for financial freedom or criticised for its blurred moral terrain, OnlyFans is undeniably a mirror reflecting our complex relationship with fame, intimacy, and value in the digital age.